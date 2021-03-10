Montana House indicates approval of bill allowing hunting black bears with hounds

The Montana House gave initial approval Wednesday to a bill allowing the use of hounds to hunt black bears during the spring season.

Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, said his House Bill 468 would add Montana to the list of 33 states that allow hound hunting for black bears. It would also add black bears to the list of animals Montana already allows to be hunted with dogs, including game birds and mountain lions. The bill could also help limit predation from bears on young deer and elk in the spring, Fielder said.

Rep. Jessica Karjala, D-Billings, spoke against the bill, saying she grew up hunting and felt the use of hounds does not comport with the principles of fair-chase ethics. Karjala also said the dogs are likely to go onto private property and create trespass issues.