Montana House endorses boost for 'school choice' tax credit

“After the U.S. Supreme Court ruling... they made it clear that the tax credit scholarship is here to stay," Berglee said on the House floor Friday.

Berglee's bill raises the tax credit limit for donating to the Montana Tax Credit Scholarship Program from $150 to $200,000 with an initial $3 million annual cap, though that could increase if the maximum is reached. It also expands the Innovative Educational Program for public schools by the same amount.

Opponents to the bill argue it diverges public funding for a narrow crowd, and further siphons away public funding toward private programs.

"I have a lot of concerns about this bill. How this is going to be any help to students in more rural areas?," Rep. Moffie Funk, D-Helena, argued during the floor hearing. "That's $6 million that could go to other projects that might benefit more students or more people that's right out of our public works."

A fiscal note for the bill estimates the program would mean an $8.1 million hit to the state general fund by the 2025 fiscal year, though Berglee did not sign the note.