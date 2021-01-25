Montana House endorses bills targeting abortion access, transgender athletes

“I would say on some of these items your seeing early in the process, a lot of them are language that have been vetoed or heard in past session,” Blasdel said. “It’s easier for staff to work on those.”

Speaker of the House Rep. Wylie Galt also noted leadership had hoped the legislative process would deliver the abortion bills to the House floor on the same week as the March for Life, which is Jan. 29 and is the annual rally to protest the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 1973.

Democrats have said they're frustrated by spending time on bills like the ones debated Monday on the House floor instead of legislation focused on the economic recovery from the pandemic.

"It's incredibly disappointing that despite insisting that their priorities are about jobs and the economy, Republicans have a have spent this entire week attacking the rights and freedoms of Montana families and women," said House Minority Leader Kim Abbott in a press conference last week.