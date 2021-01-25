Montana House endorses bills targeting abortion access, transgender athletes

The Montana House, largely on party-line votes, gave initial approval to four bills to limit access to abortions, as well as legislation that would prohibit transgender women from participating in women's sports and penalize doctors for providing gender-affirming care.
Republicans, who hold a majority in the House and Senate, where the bills head after another House vote likely Tuesday, have made clear one of their priorities this session is to pass bills that have been vetoed in the past by Democratic governors. Three of the abortion bills were vetoed in the 2019 session.
Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, who took office Jan. 4, is the state's first GOP governor in 16 years. Gianforte does not support abortion, though he has refrained from saying how he will act on any bills before they reach his desk.
The bills drew intense debate on the House floor, which followed contentious hearings last week in the House Judiciary Committee.
One abortion-related bill would ban abortions after 20 weeks gestational age, the second would require notification of the opportunity to have an ultrasound, the third would require a woman to have what's called "informed consent" that includes warnings of death and other dangers at least 24 hours before a medical abortion and the last would put to voters the so-called "Montana Born-Alive Infant Protection Act."
The GOP’s legislative leaders on Monday said in a press briefing that there is an effort to rush economic priority bills, such as legislation to shield business from COVID-19 liability and expand broadband services, to the governor’s desk. But legislation borne out of the ideological conservative soil, like the abortion and anti-trans legislation, was introduced early in the session, in part, because the drafts were in early and the language is familiar from past sessions, Sen. President Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell, said.
“I would say on some of these items your seeing early in the process, a lot of them are language that have been vetoed or heard in past session,” Blasdel said. “It’s easier for staff to work on those.”
Speaker of the House Rep. Wylie Galt also noted leadership had hoped the legislative process would deliver the abortion bills to the House floor on the same week as the March for Life, which is Jan. 29 and is the annual rally to protest the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 1973.
Democrats have said they're frustrated by spending time on bills like the ones debated Monday on the House floor instead of legislation focused on the economic recovery from the pandemic.
"It's incredibly disappointing that despite insisting that their priorities are about jobs and the economy, Republicans have a have spent this entire week attacking the rights and freedoms of Montana families and women," said House Minority Leader Kim Abbott in a press conference last week.