Montana House committee OKs dress code

While Usher said that the resolution wouldn't block a member from participating because they could vote through a proxy on a second reading in the House or not show their image over a remote-participation platform like Zoom, which would mean it would be impossible to know if someone was following the dress code, Rep. Jim Hamilton, D-Bozeman, raised concerns about that provision of the resolution.

"It's not only dress, but it's behavior. You can you can dress to the T, but you can be nasty in terms of how you interact with people. Whether or not you realize it, it's your body language, because that's part of communication, how you approach people, but also how you react to people," Stewart Peregoy said. "I think that's all part and parcel of it. When we talked about behavior, that that's all part of it, and dress is just only one part. ... There's times that we've been walking on a thin line, on thin ice, in terms of how we behave to each other."