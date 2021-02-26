Montana House committee advances right-to-work bill

Democrats opposed the bill, while Republicans said they wanted the full House to debate the policy.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Derek Harvey, D-Butte, said his grandfather was hurt in a mine injury and because of the benefits secured through his union, he was able to continue to provide a home for his family.

"Right to work cuts wages, it kills benefits and it makes it harder for Montanans to provide for themselves and their families," Harvey said. "This all hits home for me. There's a good chance I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for the union benefits of my grandfather, working in the mines in Butte."

Harvey pointed out when the committee heard the bill, there was a "massive show of force" from workers around the state opposing the bill.

Rep. Denley Loge, a Republican from St. Regis, said he wanted the discussion on the proposal to go to the full House. That was echoed by Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby.

"There's only 20 of us in this committee, and I don't think we can make that decision," Gunderson said of if the bill should advance.