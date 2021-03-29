Montana House committee advances billions in COVID aid spending proposals

"You may not have a ton of money to match it, but at least you should have some skin in the game," said Rep. Llew Jones, a Republican from Conrad who chairs the House Appropriations Committee last week. Jones added local governments, tribes and others are also getting significant federal money outside of the state’s stream.

“We can't tell people what they're going to do with their money, but we can encourage them to have some visionary investment to match up with the water, sewer, infrastructure, those things that should have should help set Montana up to be the engine for the future,” Jones said.

Another $250 million will go toward broadband development, cellphone towers and public safety communications. Increasing access to high-speed internet in the state has been a goal for both Democrats and Republicans this session, though there’s not complete agreement about the best way to accomplish it.

A provision of the bill also would allow for a local government or state agencies to improve, construct, extend, expand or maintain internet services in cooperation with a private provider or through an agreement or contract with one.