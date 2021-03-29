Montana House committee advances billions in COVID aid spending proposals

The plan for how Montana will spend part of its $2.7 billion in federal aid got a bit clearer Monday as legislators took initial votes on how to divvy up part of the funding, including a provision to penalize local governments with more restrictive COVID-19 health protocols than the state’s.
There’s still a lot of details left to hammer out, but House Bill 632 passed out of the House Appropriations Committee on a 16-8 vote, after the panel passed a major amendment to the measure. It’s carried by Rep. Frank Garner, R-Kalispell.
The state is slated to received $2.7 billion through the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress this month. Montana Republican lawmakers have emphasized spending the money on one-time only projects, saying they don’t want to create ongoing programs that will need state funding after the federal aid expires.
Another challenge facing legislators is that federal guidance on how some pots of the funding can be spent aren’t written yet. Outside of infrastructure spending, all the state’s spending must be related to pandemic recovery.
A controversial proposal in the bill would cut grants awarded to local governments by 20% if they have more restrictive health mandates in place than the state. While that’s pared down from an initial idea from Republican Rep. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, to not allow any funding for communities with more health regulations in place, Democrats still strongly opposed the idea.
“Cities and towns are being extorted to take off their regulations. The problem I see with that is we’re not done yet, and people can still get infected.” Rep. Sharon Stewart Peregoy, D-Crow Agency, said, adding that federal health guidance recommends that people continue to wear masks and social distance.
Regier responded by calling the provision a “local control” measure, because it leaves it up to individuals to wear masks or take other precautions.
“I find it ironic that there could be local governments that are imposing strict COVID protocols, which hurts the economy, which hurts the people, and now we want more tax money to bail that out,” he said.
The plan that emerged Monday has more clarity around infrastructure projects and spending on education, but there’s less guidance when it comes to money that will go toward the state health department and projects under its umbrella.
The bill also would establish several commissions to provide guidance and rank proposed projects. It also creates requirements for local governments, schools and tribes to put up matching funds for some infrastructure or other work. And there would be a framework for the governor to make changes when lawmakers leave town, but with legislative oversight.
The bill would put $619.3 million toward water and wastewater projects, and require local governments, tribes and schools to put up matching funds.
"You may not have a ton of money to match it, but at least you should have some skin in the game," said Rep. Llew Jones, a Republican from Conrad who chairs the House Appropriations Committee last week. Jones added local governments, tribes and others are also getting significant federal money outside of the state’s stream.
“We can't tell people what they're going to do with their money, but we can encourage them to have some visionary investment to match up with the water, sewer, infrastructure, those things that should have should help set Montana up to be the engine for the future,” Jones said.
Another $250 million will go toward broadband development, cellphone towers and public safety communications. Increasing access to high-speed internet in the state has been a goal for both Democrats and Republicans this session, though there’s not complete agreement about the best way to accomplish it.
A provision of the bill also would allow for a local government or state agencies to improve, construct, extend, expand or maintain internet services in cooperation with a private provider or through an agreement or contract with one.
To decide what projects will be prioritized, the bill would establish a commission of eight legislators, six from the majority party and two from the minority; as well as three people appointed by the governor. A team under the state Department of Commerce will do outreach to eligible entities.
The advisory commission will review projects submitted for funding and make recommendations by September. Preference will be given to projects that increase broadband access in underserved and high-need areas, as well as entities that provide a higher matching rate.
The bill also would offset spending in the package of infrastructure bills that pass through the Legislature every session and handle rural water, wastewater and sewer projects around the state. Those are projects that have already applied for funding and been ranked by existing mechanisms.
It also would swap in federal funding to pay for major projects that would have been handled by bonding in House Bill 14, such as $26.6 million for veterinary and diagnostic analytical labs, $6.5 million for the state liquor warehouse expansion and $4.8 million for the renovation of Block Hall at University of Montana-Western.
In a hearing last week, David Smith, head of the Montana Contractors Association, said he didn’t expect there to be a lack of enough contractors to handle the flood of projects getting funding, but said the price of materials is starting to increase quickly.
“You’re going to find a lot of local, small contractors that are able to pick up good jobs, good work out of this program,” Smith said.
Similar to the infrastructure program, the bill would create economic stabilization grants, with $150 million available for those affected by the pandemic. Businesses that apply for funding will be ranked by an advisory commission.
The bill puts $50 million toward mortgage assistance, $11 million into a revolving fund for low-income housing and $152.4 million for affordable housing and workforce development, again to offset the effects of the pandemic.
Workforce grants must be targeted to industries with workforce shortages and promote high-demand, high-wage jobs.
Rental assistance can go toward traditional rent, but also assisted living, nursing homes, group homes, low-income housing, workforce housing, transitional housing and correctional facilities.
DPHHS
As budget subcommittees worked through proposals on how to spend the windfall last week, the group that dealt with the Department of Public Health and Human Services didn’t make specific recommendations.
The bill would create a health advisory commission, with the same makeup as the other commissions. Its recommendations on how to spend money appropriated to the department must be made by June 15. The spending must have specific ties to the effects of COVID-19 in Montana.
But if another measure, House Bill 497, also passes this session, then instead of creating the health commission, those responsibilities would instead fall to a budget subcommittee focused on health and human services. HB 497, which passed the House by a broad, bipartisan margin this month, would continue the work of those budget subcommittees through the interim.
Education
More than $347.2 million will go toward allocations directed to K-12 school districts. There’s another $7 million in assistance to non-public schools. And about $19 million can go toward addressing learning loss from the pandemic, to be used at discretion by OPI, possibly allocated through grants to schools.
The Office of Public Instruction will also get $5.4 million to address a long-running need to modernize a major database.
More than $17 million is going toward the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education. That includes $7.5 million for the Montana Research and Economic Development Initiative, $1 million to workforce recovery, $2 million for rapid retraining of veterans and more.
Legislative involvement
Last year when the state received $1.25 billion from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Republican lawmakers were frustrated at the lack of input they had on how the money was spent at the direction of a Democratic governor.
While a separate bill from Jones moving toward Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s desk would allow for more participation in the case of a future federal windfall, HB 632 also has provisions for when the Legislature is out of town.
For any changes of more than $100,000, the governor’s budget director would have to submit an explanation and legal analysis to legislative fiscal analysts at least 30 days before the next meeting of the Legislative Finance Committee. The committee will have 15 days to review the proposal. There will also be a public portal and opportunity for public input.
The committee voted nearly unanimously to adopt Garner’s amendment. Only Stewart Peregoy voted against it, after speaking out against the penalty for communities enforcing stricter COVID health protocols.
In the committee’s 16-8 vote on the bill itself, five of the more conservative Republicans on the panel joined three Democrats in voting against the measure. Several Republicans argued that the bill could still increase Montana’s dependence on federal spending.
“I think the restrictions that have been put on that money are structured to keep people dependent and encourage people to be dependent on government instead of being self-sufficient,” said Rep. Fiona Nave, R-Columbus.
Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, disagreed, arguing that the spending was structured to avoid creating longer-term investments with short-term funding. She echoed comments made by Garner, who said that any money rejected by Montana would simply get redirected to other states, rather than easing the federal debt.
“We get the debt no matter what, whether we invest in our people or not, so we might as well get the benefit,” Caferro said.
The measure is all but certain to be amended on the House floor, and Jones specifically referred to forthcoming amendments related to infrastructure spending and regional water projects.
“(House Bill) 632 is not perfect in its current form,” Jones said. “It certainly has got a lot of the work we’ve done so far in it. It is missing a couple sections that we’re hoping to potentially get amended on the floor if the bill gets there in time.”
With the transmittal deadline for appropriations bills coming up next week, Jones noted before the committee’s vote on the bill that it will likely be amended further on the Senate side, in part to ensure that work on the bill can continue in a conference committee if it clears the upper chamber.
“It is a faster process than we normally like. It certainly is leaving here not as tight as we’d like, but the clock is the clock,” he added.