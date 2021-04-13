Montana House bills limiting executive, local power in pandemic advance

"House Bill 257 is legislation designed to rescue Montana small business owners from arbitrary ordinances that through threats of coercion seek to force businesses to turn away customers and deny customers access to their goods and services," said Senate President Mark Blasdel, a Kalispell Republican who carried the bill in the Senate. "As we all know, 2020 was ... a year of trying times for our small business communities across this great state and in this nation."

But Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Bozeman, said that his community, one of the hardest-hit in the state by the pandemic, was made safer by the decisions of the local health officer.

"The last thing (health boards and officers) want to do is put businesses out of business," Flowers said. "They know how important every restaurant, every retail shop is to all of our communities. I want to continue to give them the opportunity to guide that, the health board (and) the health officer, to guide those (public health) decisions."

Sen. Greg Hertz, a Republican from Polson, said it should be up to business owners to decide what they want to do in their own stores and that it was difficult for employees at his grocery stores to be in the position of having to enforce things like the mask mandate.