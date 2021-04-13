Montana House bills limiting executive, local power in pandemic advance

Lawmakers mostly along party-line votes with GOP support advanced legislation Tuesday that limits both the governor's and local government's power in an emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic.
House Bill 257, from Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, cleared a second reading in the Senate on a 30-20 vote. It faces a final vote before passing the chamber, and then would move back to the House to consider amendments made in the Senate.
Hinkle's bill would prohibit local governments or health officials and boards from making businesses follow mandates dictating closures, capacity limits or mask use and other measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The bill also removes local governments' ability to issue fines for not following orders.
Other bills have advanced this session, including House Bill 121, from Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, which requires elected officials approve of a public health order. That bill is awaiting action by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.
"House Bill 257 is legislation designed to rescue Montana small business owners from arbitrary ordinances that through threats of coercion seek to force businesses to turn away customers and deny customers access to their goods and services," said Senate President Mark Blasdel, a Kalispell Republican who carried the bill in the Senate. "As we all know, 2020 was ... a year of trying times for our small business communities across this great state and in this nation."
But Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Bozeman, said that his community, one of the hardest-hit in the state by the pandemic, was made safer by the decisions of the local health officer.
"The last thing (health boards and officers) want to do is put businesses out of business," Flowers said. "They know how important every restaurant, every retail shop is to all of our communities. I want to continue to give them the opportunity to guide that, the health board (and) the health officer, to guide those (public health) decisions."
Sen. Greg Hertz, a Republican from Polson, said it should be up to business owners to decide what they want to do in their own stores and that it was difficult for employees at his grocery stores to be in the position of having to enforce things like the mask mandate.
The other bill that got an initial OK in the Senate on Tuesday is House Bill 230, from Rep. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell.
It would say that if the governor wanted to extend a state of emergency beyond 45 days, it would require the support of the majority of each legislative chamber. States of emergency allow the governor to issue things like statewide mask mandates, which Gianforte has lifted. The bill would also allow for churches to continue in-person services during a pandemic.
Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell and Rep. Matt Regier's father, carried the bill in the Senate.
"(The bill) empowers the Legislature as a co-equal branch of government to have a voice in the strength and the length of states of emergency and disaster, while providing the governor the ability and flexibility to respond immediately," Keith Regier said.
The GOP-majority Legislature clashed many times during 2020 with former Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, over measures Bullock enacted in response to the pandemic. Montana now has its first GOP governor in 16 years, Gianforte, who Regier said was consulted as the bill advanced.
Sen. JP Pomnichowski, D-Bozeman, objected to the bill. She said the most common states of emergency in Montana are issued for fire seasons, which can run far longer than 45 days.
Pomnichowski also raised concerns that the poll of legislators to determine if a state of emergency should continue would default to a no response if a lawmaker doesn't respond.