Montana House approves $2B bill to spend federal COVID funds

By a broad, bipartisan margin, the Montana House on Tuesday passed a bill outlining spending for about $2 billion of the funding the state expects to get from the federal COVID stimulus bill.

House Bill 632, nicknamed “the beast” in reference to its mammoth scope and price tag, passed second reading on an 86-14 vote, with minimal changes to the form that passed a committee a day earlier. It needs a final vote in the House before moving to the Senate, where bill sponsor Rep. Frank Garner, R-Kalispell, has said further changes are likely.

“Right now out there in Montana there are existing needs, this is going to give us the opportunity to meet them, but this is also going to give us the opportunity to build bridges to the future,” said Garner, who noted the massive spending bill was on the House floor less than three weeks after the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law.

The state is slated to receive $2.7 billion through ARPA passed by Congress this month. Outside of infrastructure spending, the state must spend that money on projects or programs related to pandemic recovery.