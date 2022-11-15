Montana Hospital Association makes leadership change

The Montana Hospital Association confirmed Tuesday that Rich Rasmussen is no longer its president and CEO.

The association's board of trustees made the announcement Friday and it was effective that day, according to a spokesperson.

The board vice chair, Craig Aasved, will be the interim president and CEO for the next two weeks. Aasved is also the CEO of Shodair Children’s Hospital in Helena. The MHA board is working to find an interim CEO.

Further information about the reason for the change was not immediately available Tuesday. MHA has more than 80 members that include hospitals, nursing facilities, home health, hospice, physician services, assisted living and more.

The organization engages on policy making during the state Legislature, which is set to start Jan. 2, and recently joined with the Montana Medical Association, Montana Nurses Association and Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics to oppose Legislative Referendum 131, the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act defeated by voters last week.