Montana Hospital Association announces interim CEO

The Montana Hospital Association Board of Trustees appointed Robert W. “Bob” Olsen as the organization’s interim president and CEO.

The organization announced Friday that Olsen will assume the role Dec. 5. He will work on strategy and advocacy as well as the association’s charitable and for-profit arms.

The association engages on policy making during the state Legislature and elections, and has more than 80 members that include hospitals, nursing facilities, home health, hospice, physician services, assisted living and more.

Olsen worked for the association for 30 years, retiring in 2019 as senior vice president. Before that he worked for seven years at the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services in the state’s Medicaid program, the association said in a news release.

The board has not set a timeline for selecting a permanent president and CEO but has begun the recruitment process, a spokesperson said.

In November, the association announced that then-president and CEO Rich Rasmussen was no longer in his position. Board Vice Chair Craig Aasved, the CEO of Shodair Children’s Hospital in Helena, has served as the interim president and CEO in recent weeks.