Montana hits 108 COVID-19 cases
Montana hits 108 COVID-19 cases

By the numbers

Montana reached 108 cases of COVID-19 on Friday morning, up 17 from the night before.

Gallatin County still has the most cases, 39, which is almost double the next closest county.

Yellowstone County has 20, Butte-Silver Bow, Missoula and Lewis and Clark have eight, Cascade and Flathead have six, Madison, Broadwater and Toole have two, and Park, Jefferson, Ravalli, Meagher, Roosevelt, Hill and Lincoln each have one. Seven people have been hospitalized. 

On Thursday evening, the state reported its first death from COVID-19.“I’m heartbroken to learn of Montana’s first death due to COVID-19. Especially during these times, Montana truly is one big small town — this news hits us hard, but we’re in this together," Gov. Steve Bullock said in a press release. "My family and I send our love and support to the family, friends, and community of our fellow Montanan.”

Local county public health officials were still in the process of contacting family members, according to a release from the governor's office, which said that no further information would be immediately released.

