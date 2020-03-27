Montana hits 108 COVID-19 cases

Montana reached 108 cases of COVID-19 on Friday morning, up 17 from the night before.
Gallatin County still has the most cases, 39, which is almost double the next closest county.
Yellowstone County has 20, Butte-Silver Bow, Missoula and Lewis and Clark have eight, Cascade and Flathead have six, Madison, Broadwater and Toole have two, and Park, Jefferson, Ravalli, Meagher, Roosevelt, Hill and Lincoln each have one. Seven people have been hospitalized.
On Thursday evening, the state reported its first death from COVID-19.“I’m heartbroken to learn of Montana’s first death due to COVID-19. Especially during these times, Montana truly is one big small town — this news hits us hard, but we’re in this together," Gov. Steve Bullock said in a press release. "My family and I send our love and support to the family, friends, and community of our fellow Montanan.”
Local county public health officials were still in the process of contacting family members, according to a release from the governor's office, which said that no further information would be immediately released.
- Gov. Bullock on Thursday issued a shelter-in-place order, a measure meant to keep the state's 1.06 million residents at home in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order takes effect Saturday at 12:01 a.m.
- Got questions about what's allowed under the directive to stay at home? Read this.
- Bullock earlier issued an emergency order in Montana, and public K-12 schools closed, as have universities. Businesses like bars and gyms, where people congregate, are closed, though some can offer to-go options.
- The governor also earlier prohibited nonessential social and recreational gatherings of more than 10 people outside a home or place of residence, if a distance of at least 6 feet between people cannot be maintained.
- Also this week, Bullock said counties could choose to conduct the June 2 primary election by mail.
