Montana hits 65 COVID-19 cases

On Wednesday, Montana reached 65 COVID-19 cases, with Gallatin County adding five new cases and Hill County on the Hi-Line seeing its first known case.

That represents a jump in known cases of 25% since Tuesday.

Gallatin County now has 24 known cases, twice what the next closest county, Yellowstone, has at 12. The state also reported its first hospitalization from the coronavirus, though noted in a disclaimer on its reporting website that could include hospitalizations when the test was performed after the patient was admitted to the hospital. An official did not immediately respond to a question about if the person was still hospitalized or where they live.

Missoula County has six, Flathead County has five, Butte-Silver Bow County has four, Cascade and Lewis and Clark each have three, Madison and Broadwater have two, and Jefferson, Ravalli, Roosevelt and Hill each have one.

Montana's first four COVID-19 cases were announced March 13 and the number of known cases has grown steadily since then. So far, 2,193 people have been tested at the state lab in Helena, though facilities can also send tests to private labs.