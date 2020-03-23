Montana hits 45 COVID-19 cases; Gallatin Co. up to 16

While some are already asking if the state would need to go into a special session to deal with challenging financial times, the legislators on Monday’s call said they didn’t think it would happen, at this point. State law triggers budget cuts if the ending fund balance is expected to drop below 4% of annual appropriations, which would be about $100 million. That's what led to a special session in 2017.

State Sen. Ryan Osmundson, R-Buffalo, said he thinks the reserve situation is sufficient to ward off the need for a special session.

“With the state that we’re in, it looks very good that we’re not going to have to go back into session until 2021,” Osmundson said. “The state is in a very good place. I think people can sleep easy. It’s not like the state is running out of money at this point in time.”

Last week Bullock also eased the path for people to apply for unemployment benefits. Ballance said Monday the state’s unemployment insurance fund is at $360 million. The lowest point it’s hit in recent years is $107 million back in 2011.

“We’re feeling pretty good about that fund as well,” Ballance said.