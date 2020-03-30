Montana hits 4 deaths, 177 fallen ill, 12 hospitalized from COVID-19

Bullock's office said it was notified of the deaths Monday and is aware of the risks to the senior community in Toole County, which has six cases, and is working to deploy additional resources to the health care system. That includes sending additional personal protective equipment for health care providers and using health care staff from other areas of the state, the governor's office said Monday.

Toole County commission chair Joe Pehan said Monday that health care facilities there are on lockdown and patients and residents are not allowed out of their rooms, to help prevent the spread of the virus. Employees wear protective suits when delivering meals.

"We're taking every precaution to keep everyone safe and keep this from spreading in all our facilities," Pehan said. "The whole town, we're on the governor's shelter-in-place (order) so there isn't hardly any movement in the town of Shelby whatsoever."

Gallatin County still has the most cases in the state, by far, at 69.

Yellowstone has 28 cases; Missoula has 12; Lewis and Clark has 11; Butte- Silver Bow and Flathead each have nine; Cascade has seven; Toole has six; Madison and Lincoln have four; Park, Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, Broadwater and Lake all have three; Jefferson has two; and Ravalli, Meagher, Roosevelt and Hill all have one.