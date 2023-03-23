Coming to the Legislature with what he called an “unprecedented” request for money, the director of the state health department on Thursday asked lawmakers for $150 million to fill budget holes for bills about to come due, as well as the next two years.

The ask comes in the form of House Bill 835, carried by Rep. Bob Keenan on behalf of the state Department of Public Health and Human Services and governor’s budget office; both advocated for the bill in a hearing before the House Appropriations Committee.

State health department director Charlie Brereton told lawmakers he estimates the department will need about $60 million to be able to close out its books when the budget passed by lawmakers last session ends this summer. Lawmakers in odd-numbered years pass a budget that funds state government for the following two years.

A sheet Brereton handed out to lawmakers Thursday outlines $56.56 million needed by the summer. About $37.6 million of that is tied to higher-than-budgeted costs to run facilities like Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs and $13.7 million is because of higher-than-projected Medicaid enrollment.

The state hospital was already $7 million over budget by this time last year, roughly halfway through the biennium funded by the 2021 Legislature, largely due to an increasing reliance on traveling staff. That was before the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services terminated a $7 million agreement for federal reimbursement funding for the facility's repeated failure to maintain health and safety standards; those reimbursement dollars would go into the state's general fund, and lawmakers would appropriate it into the budget.

By December, a contracting firm hired to stabilize the state's facilities projected Montana State Hospital would be more than $39.5 million over-budget.

Normally when state agencies over-spend what they were budgeted in the prior legislative session, they request what’s called a “supplemental.” Those are normally contained in House Bill 3 every session. This year’s iteration has already been signed into law and contains spending ranging from $22,715 for the Air National Guard to $2.8 million in litigation costs for the state Department of Justice.

Roughly $123 million of the health department’s request would go to paying for things in the upcoming two-year budget. About $50 million of that will be needed for staffing at state-run facilities, and that’s only if the department is able to lower a reliance on expensive traveling medical staff by recruiting and retaining more permanent workers. Brereton told lawmakers that his department has seen some successes on that front, but isn’t where it needs to be yet.

Another $50 million is needed to handle Medicaid coverage the department predicts will cost more than lawmakers are currently allowing for in the budget they're crafting now.

The department was advocating for the money the same day Republicans in the state House passed along party lines a version of the state budget that included the caseload projections the department says aren’t sufficient to cover the spending they expect.

Part of that is because the department believes another provision in the state budget to increase Medicaid provider rates will result in more providers, allowing more people able to access health care. While that’s a good outcome, Brereton said, it comes at increased expenses.

Assistant Budget Director Ryan Evans in the governor's Office of Budget and Program Planning acknowledged the request is “very, very different” from how normal supplementals and future spending are accounted for in the budgeting process.

“This is really a supplemental bill. It’s certainly a supplemental bill for (the) ‘23 (fiscal year). It’s some notion of pre-funding uncertainty into ‘24 and ‘25 coming off of extraordinary times,” Evans said, referencing changes during the pandemic.

Both Republicans and Democrats on the House Appropriations committee repeatedly questioned Brereton and Evans about why the request was coming in such an unusual way.

Republican Rep. John Fitzpatrick, R-Anaconda, asked why the information wasn’t presented to the budget subcommittee and incorporated into the state’s budget if the department knew it had this previous trend of spending.

Evans said that because the administration finds current spending levels “unacceptable,” it didn’t want to add the spending to the base budget and instead wanted to work with the health department to reduce costs.

“We thought this was a more fair, transparent way,” Evans said.

However, the bill appropriates the money statutorily, meaning it would be in law going forward. When Fitzpatrick asked Keenan why the bill would put the spending into law instead of clarifying it was a one-time-only appropriation, Keenan said the committee was able to amend the bill to change that provision if it wanted to.

When Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena and vice chair of a budget subcommittee that focused solely on the health department budget, said not asking for a supplemental was unusual and that she didn’t understand the logic, Evans acknowledged the approach was “very different.”

“This is extreme transparency in extraordinary situations,” Evans told legislators, adding that the request was large and the department and budget office thought this approach would give legislators more review of how it’s spent.

Caferro also questioned why it was not discussed in more detail during the two and a half months lawmakers on the budget subcommittee entirely devoted to the state health department budget.

“Maybe I’m not not making myself clear. My question is why in (the budget subcommittee) why did we not hear about all of these problems that are going to cost $150 million or more … to fix? Why didn’t we hear about the problems?”

Brereton responded that the problems at state facilities and caseloads were part of in those debates, and said the governor’s budget director made a reference to Keenan’s bill earlier in the session. However, the legislation was not introduced until March 15 and its specifics were not discussed prior to Thursday.

“I understand we did not get into super-granular or detailed,” Brereton said.

The department was able to leverage some federal COVID-19 aid, as well as money from the director’s discretionary fund know as a “black box” to keep things afloat, Brereton said, but the federal money has expired and the black box has just $6.8 million left. The director also told lawmakers the budget shortfalls at state-run facilities started more than two budget cycles ago and reliance on contract staff traces back to 2018.

Joel Peden, an advocate for those with disabilities who spoke on behalf of Montana independent living centers, said he was concerned to see lawmakers striking an existing part of state law that any money dedicated to home and community services may not be transferred to other parts of the state health department. Brereton and Evans said the change was necessary to give the department flexibility in spending money it had access to.

“There are tens of thousands of people that are very, very nervous about their home- and community-based services right now,” Peden said.

Peden also said he was frustrated to see $150 million going toward a contingency fund and not toward community-based services that also need support.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.