Montana heads into new deal with private prison in Shelby

The Montana Department of Corrections' contract with CoreCivic, which operates the 600-bed Crossroads Correctional Center, expires at the end of the month. Department of Corrections Director Brian Gootkin said in an interview Tuesday his office is hoping to have the new contract finalized by July 1.

The arrangement is moving now under very different circumstances than when the last deal was signed in 2019. Then-Gov. Steve Bullock was dealing with a massive budget deficit when it came time to renegotiate the prison company's contract in 2018. CoreCivic sought a 10-year contract and higher per diem rates. The Bullock administration resisted the company's initial terms, but ultimately signed a deal in 2019 that allowed the state to recoup $34 million from an account set aside in case the state was in a position to buy the prison. Bullock in turn used that money to backfill a hole in the state budget. Bullock said then he kept the contract length at two years in the hope that criminal justice reforms would eventually relieve prison populations so much that it would no longer need the private prison.