Montana has recognized Juneteenth since 2017

The Montana Legislature passed a law becoming the 46th state to recognize Juneteenth National Freedom Day in 2017, but the bill stopped short of establishing it as a legal holiday.

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, recognizing June 19, the day when enslaved Black people in Texas learned the Civil War had ended and they were free, as a federal holiday.

Sen. Ellie Boldman, a Missoula Democrat and holdover for the next session, said Friday she already submitted a draft request for the 2023 Legislature to make Juneteenth a state holiday.

State holiday designations, or the creation of such, fall under the Legislative branch's authority. Gov. Greg Gianforte's Montana Meat Day proclamation, for example, came with a snazzy guitar riff in a video posted online but did not add Montana Meat Day to the state holiday list.

The 2017 bill was a sponsored by a Democrat, Billings Sen. Margie MacDonald. It was carried in the House by a Republican, Rep. Scott Staffanson of Sidney. When it was signed into law, Juneteenth became recognized, as is State Teen Driver Safety Day and Montana Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, but its passage came without holiday status.