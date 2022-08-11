Montana has dumped nearly all of its Russia-linked assets

Nearly all of Montana's $14 million in Russia-linked assets have been sold off since the country invaded Ukraine earlier this year, the state Board of Investments' executive director said Thursday.

The board's executive director, Dan Villa, told the State Administration and Veterans Affairs Interim Committee that about $35,000 of that total remains since the board began efforts to divest in March.

It's been nearly six months since Russia launched its most recent invasion of Ukraine, a move that has been widely condemned by the United States and other Western countries. Subsequent sanctions have taken a toll on the Russian economy, along with the withdrawal of many companies based in the West.

A rise in anti-Russia sentiment in the U.S. has also prompted consumer boycotts and bipartisan calls by politicians to economically punish Russia. Gov. Greg Gianforte wrote on Twitter shortly after the invasion that Montana was reviewing its roughly $25 billion investment portfolio for assets "that may benefit Vladimir Putin, his cadre of profiting oligarchs, and his vicious war machine."

But Villa said that the board's divestment strategy was rooted in financial prudence.

"We began exiting the Russian holdings when we could, not because of any, what I'll call governance or policy reasons, but because Russia is uninvestable as a country at this point," he said.

The remaining assets are mostly in rubles — Russia's official currency — which Villa said have been difficult to sell off due to capital controls the country's central bank enacted in response to threats of sanctions earlier this year.

Villa also reported that three of the state's four largest investment pools — the Consolidated Asset Pension Pool, the Trust Funds Investment Pool and the Montana State Fund — posted losses of 2.8% to 5.9% during the fiscal year that ended June 30. But he noted those declines were mild compared with double-digit losses in all of the top U.S. stock markets during the same period.

"It really speaks to why diversification is necessary within a pool of this size," he said, adding that the state's real estate portfolio posted gains of nearly 24%.