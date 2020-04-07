Montana has 320 known COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths, 57 recoveries

On Monday, a
model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington issued a projection that decreased the number of deaths in Montana and needed hospital beds due to COVID-19, following an order from Bullock more than a week ago for people to stay at home except for essential travel and work.
Bullock said last week he
expects to extend a stay-at-home order, as well as the closure of K-12 public schools, beyond their April 10 expiration date, likely by two weeks, until April 24. Photos of the coronavirus response in Montana
Metra shelter
Greg Neill gives members of the media a tour as RiverStone Health and MetraPark set up the coronavirus Isolation and Quarantine Site for Unsheltered Individuals in the Montana Pavilion in Billings on Monday, April 6, 2020.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
RiverStone Health and MetraPark set up the coronavirus Isolation and Quarantine Site for Unsheltered Individuals in the Montana Pavilion in Billings on Monday, April 6, 2020.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
St. Patrick Mass
Fr. Robert Grosch delivers Mass to an online audience at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral in Billings.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Montana National Guard soldiers screen passengers
Montana National Guard soldiers screen passengers for Covid-19 symptoms after deboarding a plane from Salt Lake City at the Helena Regional Airport on April 3, 2020.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
National Guard
Landon Sattazahn of the Montana Army National Guard takes Rob Turner's temperature as senior airman Danielle Christian of the National Guard, left, looks on at the Billings Logan International Airport on Friday, April 3, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Business signage
Businesses display signs of closure while urging customers to stay safe at home.
ERIC SEIDLE, Independent Record
Safety measures
Cashiers at Van's Thriftway institute safety measures, such as wearing gloves during transactions.
ERIC SEIDLE, Independent Record
Empty shelves
The tissue and toilet paper shelves sit empty at Van's Thriftway after customers bought items in bulk ahead of Montana's shelter-in-place order.
ERIC SEIDLE, Independent Record
Church at home
Chloe Verseman, 3, left to right, Michael Verseman, Megan Verseman, and Eve Verseman, 5, watch a church service from Christ the King Lutheran Church which is streamed on Facebook Live at their home in Billings on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The Versemans have been dressing up for church and arranging chairs in their living room like a pew while they attend virtually.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
"Thank You Healthcare Workers"
A hand-painted sign along West Porphyry Street thanks healthcare workers as they head into to St. James Healthcare in Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Reusable masks
BT Livermore of Butte is photographed through a window of his studio in Butte as he sews cotton face masks for people in essential businesses.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Smiley face mask
A tree stump smiley face along Rimrock Road in Billings wears a mask and gloves Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Masked skeletons
Skeleton yard decorations on Rimrock Road in Billings wear face masks Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Crow recreation
A sign reads "Apocalypse Sale Toilet Paper" at the Hardin Flying J on Sunday.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Deserted airport
Empty parking lots surround the Billings airport as the coronavirus impacts travel on Monday, March 30, 2020.
LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette
Crow recreation
Fishermen are stopped at the Two Leggings Bridge as the Crow Tribe restricts non-local recreation on the reservation due to the coronavirus outbreak.
LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette
Believe in Butte
Even as sidewalks were largely empty of pedestrians Sunday afternoon, the encouraging signs that popped up all around the streets of Butte over the weekend showed faith in better days to come. The "Believe in Butte" signs are a part of the Butte Elevated campaign and a collaboration between the Chamber of Commerce, Butte Local Development Corp. and Headwaters RDC.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Hooligan's Sports Bar
A gate blocks an entrance to Hooligan's Sports Bar shortly after sunset on Saturday, March 28, 2020. A state-wide shelter-in-place order took effect Saturday morning in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Unicorn shopping
Bernie Wahl waves to another shopper as she wears her inflatable unicorn suit at Sam's Club in Billings on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Wahl bought the suit online, and has made three trips out around Billings since it arrived on Thursday, hoping to make people smile.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
"I Love You" Butte students and teachers share a moment
A mother and daughter watch an impromptu teachers parade on Friday afternoon on Steele Street in Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Billings playgrounds closed
A sign announces the closure of Veterans Park in Billings on Friday, March 27, 2020. The City of Billings announced the closure of the playgrounds city-wide to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Seeley Lake
Kyle Marx, the store manager of Rovero's in Seeley Lake, stocks items in the store last week. Marx said the store's business is down more than 20 percent during what's usually a slow time in the town.
TOM BAUER, Missoulian
Seeley Lake
A message board outside The Filling Station bar and restaurant in Seeley Lake last week speaks to the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on everyday life. The same issues facing larger towns in Montana have also hit places like Seeley Lake, and some in town worry about the coming summer tourist season.
TOM BAUER, Missoulian
Tech lends hospital beds and equipment to St. James for use during the pandemic
Movers roll a hospital bed across campus on Friday morning. The nursing program at Montana Technological University and Highland College are lending 15 hospital beds to St. James Healthcare for use during the coronavirus pandemic. The university is also lending blood pressure and electrocardiogram (EKG) machines to the hospital.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Carroll College senior Taryn Neameyer delivers groceries to Yvonne Blackburn Friday at Eagle's Manor.
Carroll College senior Taryn Neameyer delivers groceries to Yvonne on Friday at Eagle's Manor. Neameyer is among a group of Carroll students volunteering to grocery shop for older Helenans who are staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Broadwater teacher parade
Fifth-grader teacher Jacquelyn Wicker waves from her truck with her dogs Kenzie and Howie as she and Broadwater Elementary teachers at the school drive through the Billings neighborhoods to wave and say hello to their students Friday, March 27, 2020.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Headframe Spirits makes sanitizer in Butte
Headframe Spirits co-owner John McKee drops off a gallon of FDA-approved hand sanitizer to the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department on Friday morning in Butte. The McKees and employees are making hand sanitizer for essential businesses. The local distillery is producing 2,000 gallons next week and will continue to supply essential businesses during the pandemic.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Trailhead sanitizer
Distiller Joe Henan adjusts the bottling machinery at Trailhead Spirits in Billings for bottles of hand sanitizer made in the distillery Thursday, March 26, 2020.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Montanans ordered to shelter in place
WalMart shoppers load groceries into their SUV on Thursday evening in Butte. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock issued a shelter-in-place order on Thursday in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order takes effect on Saturday at 12:01 a.m. and expires on April 10.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Filling time while furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic
Stacy Wilcox leads an online fitness class with a friends Wednesday in a Google Hangout group for Australia, Arizona, Billings, and Butte at her home. Wilcox was recently furloughed at her job as a registered dental hygienist at Southwest Montana Community Health Center. She said she is using her time to become certified as a Pilates instructor and plans to teach an early morning class at Rooted Tribe when the pandemic ends. For now the online teaching has been a way to reconnect with old friends and get fit. "It's the only good to come out of this mess," Wilcox said.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Red Lodge sign
A sign at the Red Lodge Quality Inn urges courtesy as the coronavirus outbreak grips the nation.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Coronavirus dinosaur
The Red Lodge Sinclair Dinocare dinosaur wears a mask as the coronavirus outbreak grips the nation on March 26, 2020.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
The Northern Hotel
Housekeeping Supervisor Amanda Weller wipes a headboard with disinfectant at the Northern Hotel in Billings on Thursday. Rooms are cleaned and then left empty for three days in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Fire Department personal protective equipment
Josh Kamrath, a firefighter with the Missoula Fire Department, puts on personal protective equipment at Fire Station 1 earlier this week. Firefighters have started using personal protective equipment and maintaining a safe distance on site on all medical calls.
BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian
Teacher Parade
Selena Pratt, 5, Daniel Johnson, 4, and Alex Johnson, 5, wave to the East Helena teachers and staff members participating in a parade of vehicles along Main Street on Wednesday. The parade was held to cheer up students who have been away from their school buildings since March 13 to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Educators and staff from some Helena schools are participating in similar events this week.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Missoula Children's Theatre tour truck
Kamlin Cox and Charlotte Von Adler unload sets and costumes from their Missoula Children's Theatre tour truck at a laundromat in Missoula after MCT canceled all their remaining tours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cox and Von Adler were in Nebraska when word came that MCT was pulling back 66 touring actors and directors spread out across the country producing plays with children.
TOM BAUER, Missoulian
Face mask on UM griz statue
The grizzly bear statue on the University of Montana campus wears a face mask on Monday, as the campus continued to empty after UM officials told students living in dormitories they needed to move out if possible to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak. Students were told their access to the dorms would end Tuesday morning, unless they had nowhere else to go.
TOM BAUER, Missoulian
Cleaning the gym
One-year-old Coen Marshall finds a spot in need of cleaning at his father's gym. The gym closed to the public following last Monday's final classes.
BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian
Supply shortages
A sign outside the front door of WinCo Foods in Billings limits the number of shoppers allowed inside and lists items the store is sold out of on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Two hours earlier Gov. Steve Bullock issued a state wide shelter-in-place order which will take effect Saturday at 12:01 a.m..
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Southgate Mall
Dennis Baldridge reads a closed sign on a door into Southgate Mall, where he and his wife hoped to shop on Tuesday. The company that owns the mall has temporarily closed the enclosed portion of the building due to safety concerns over the spread of coronavirus, although stores with outside entries can remain open.
TOM BAUER, Missoulian
Butte teachers hand out 'learning packets'
Melody Gottschall picks up a "learning packet" Tuesday from third-grade teacher Becky Burke at Emerson Elementary School in Butte. Burke said she wore the costume to give students and parents some happiness. Gottschall said the costume did make her happy and that Burke was her teacher when she went to school at Emerson years ago.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Quarantine
Teague Rutherford looks out of the front door of his home near Billings on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Rutherford was quarantined along with six other family members, one of whom tested positive for COVID-19.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
A healthcare worker tests a patient for Covid-19
A health care worker outside the COVID-19 drive-up testing facility at St. Peter's Health on March 24, 2020, in Helena, Mont.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Health-care workers
Health-care workers test a patient for COVID-19 at a drive-up testing facility at St. Peter's Health on March 24 in Helena.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Covid-19 tests
Health care workers file COVID-19 tests at a drive-up testing facility at St. Peter's Health on March 24 in Helena.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
TSA employees
TSA employees Mike Boyle, left, and Paul Perrigo sanitize the passenger security checkpoint at the Helena Regional Airport on March 24.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Art packs
Sondra Hines, right, and Nicole Keintz prepare art packs at the Holter Museum of Art on Tuesday. With shuttered venues and canceled events, the local arts community is finding ways to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Butte family makes masks during pandemic
Heather Kelly puts a mask on her daughter Katelynn, 12, as they deliver a batch of 10 hand-sewn masks to a local healthcare office. The mother and daughter team has made about 50 masks and has about 80 requests for more cotton masks.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Butte teachers hand out learning packets
Sadie Sawtell, a third-grade teacher at Hillcrest Elementary School, waves to a family after handing out a 'learning packet' in the parking lot of the Butte school. Teachers will distribute more learning packets and food on Wednesday. Visit the Butte School District No. 1 website for more information on pickup times.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Clever marketing
Locals are finding creative ways to market used cars and RVs amid the spread of coronavirus.
BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian
Mountain Line buses
Justin Kasali disinfects surfaces inside one the Mountain Line buses at the bus barn on Friday. Employees are working to deep clean every bus in the fleet before leaving for service.
BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian
Kindness during a pandemic
Phil Copp, upper left, and his grandchildren Keilan and Brileigh offer water to Jim Caplis, upper right, following a water main break at the Westview Park Mobile Home Park on Wednesday. Copp drove around the park beginning at 9 a.m. following the news of the break, the night before.
BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian
Drive-up COVID-19 testing
Medical personnel from Providence Grant Creek Family Medicine Clinic help a driver at a drive-up COVID-19 testing site in Missoula on Thursday.
TOM BAUER, Missoulian
Paper products in high demand
Paper products including toilet paper and paper towels are in high demand.
BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian
Empty Caras Park
A couple enjoys a meal in an empty Caras Park on Thursday.
BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Pastor Molly Sasser-Goehner of Immanuel Lutheran Church preaches in an empty sanctuary on Wednesday evening. In accordance with CDC guidelines, the church switched from in-person services to streaming online. Pastors from four other Evangelical Lutheran churches in Missoula will host a joint live stream to their congregations on Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran.
BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian
Fish and chips
Crazy Mary's Fish and Chips in Billings is closed due to the coronavirus and a sign on the door says she will reopen when allowed by the Health Department.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Missoula Costco
Costco customer John Hewitt loads the Kleenex tissues he purchased to replace toilet paper into his car on Saturday morning. Hewitt went to Costco to purchase essentials but was unable to find toilet paper. The increasing awareness of COVID19 has caused shortages of toilet paper, soap, hand sanatizer, and other goods on store shelves in the last few days.
SARA DIGGINS, Missoulian
Coronavirus kindness in Butte
Kali Smelich, left, and Valerie Nielson prepare packages to deliver necessities to 20 people in need Wednesday.
KRISTINE DE LEON, The Montana Standard
'Stop the Spread' signs
Stop the Spread sigs are posted as the Boys and Girls of Yellowstone County.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Lasso the Moon
Amy Barrett, owner of Lasso the Moon toy store, delivers toys to a Helena home March 18. She decided to start the service to cater to folks practicing social distancing due to coronavirus.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Sack breakfast
Nicklo Crossguns hands a young boy a sack breakfast March 17 as she delivers meals to residences outside Browning. During the school shutdown due to coronavirus, the Browning School District is delivering meals to children at their homes.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Babcock Theatre sign
A sign on the Babcock Theatre in Billings reads "Wash your hands. We will be back" on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Empty shelves and limited supplies
Shoppers at the Walmart store in Helena face empty shelves and limited supplies of items March 16.
GARY MARSHALL, bmgphotos.com
Library books
Cari Haw checks out three months worth of library books March 16 at the Lewis and Clark Library amid fears of coronavirus.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Business Take-out 2
Black Coffee Roasting Company customer Sean Renn leaves the coffee shop with his to-go coffee on Monday morning. The Missoula City-County Health Department issued a weeklong closure starting Tuesday of bars, brewery tasting rooms, casinos and restaurants, save for takeout and delivery service, to hamper the spread of the coronavirus. Black Coffee was among the Missoula establishments to switch early to a takeout-only model in response to the COVID-19 virus.
SARA DIGGINS Missoulian
Coronavirus Cleaning
University Center employee Hannah Enshoff uses a disinfectant gun to clean all surfaces in the UC on Thursday. The gun has disinfectant guaranteed to kill the coronavirus and sends an electrostatic shock to clean the surface.
SARA DIGGINS, Missoulian
Gov. Bullock
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on March 12 announced an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Montana in response to the coronavirus.
Thom Bridge
