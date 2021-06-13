Montana had more deaths than births in 2020 for 1st time

In an email this week, Johnson said COVID-19 had a “dramatic and immediate impact on deaths in the U.S.”

That includes deaths caused directly by COVID-19 as well as things like “people delaying treatment for other diseases, being reluctant to get medical tests that might have detected disease early and deaths that may have occurred because people were reluctant to go to a hospital if they had chest pains” and more, Johnson wrote in an email this week.

In 2019, births outpaced deaths in Montana by 677. But last year, there were 1,200 more deaths than births, according to Johnson. Bordering states like Wyoming and the Dakotas also saw similar trends.

When it comes to the birth rate, Johnson said the impact of the pandemic has been more gradual and showed up in the data at the end of 2020 and early this year, about nine months after the start of the pandemic.

“One key future question is how much impact COVID will have on fertility, which was already at record low rates in the U.S. Will women who delayed having babies have them later, or forego them entirely? We simply don’t know yet,” Johnson said.

Since the Great Recession, the number of births has been dropping in the U.S., Johnson said, while deaths have risen as the country’s population gets older.