Montana grizzly bear resolution calls for statewide delisting

Grizzly bears should be delisted from the Endangered Species Act in the entirety of the state of Montana and delisting should be exempt from judicial review, the Montana Legislature declared in a resolution passed Friday.
Senate Joint Resolution 18 brought by Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Kevin, passed both chambers of the Legislature primarily along party lines with majority Republicans in support. Resolutions have no statutory effect, but lawmakers often pass them to indicate positions on federal policies, to commemorate historic events or support programs around the state.
The Legislature has passed resolutions in past sessions encouraging delisting of grizzly bears, which were listed as threatened in 1973. Management of the bears is one of the biggest wildlife issues facing the state as populations of the bruins continue to grow and ranges expand.
Federal officials have twice delisted grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, leaving intact threatened status in the rest of the state. Both times, those decisions have been overturned in federal court, returning the bears to the ESA.
In addition to the Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide which hold the bulk of bears, smaller grizzly recovery zones with populations include the Cabinet-Yaak and Selkirk. The Bitterroot Mountains along the Montana-Idaho border are also a recovery zone, but currently void of resident bears and only see sporadic reports.
Late last month the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released its first assessment of grizzlies in a decade. The assessment found that the bear populations have increased, but that federal protections are still warranted.
SJ 18 as drafted was similar to a 2019 resolution.
That resolution, Senate Joint Resolution 6, called for delisting bears in the Great Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystems. Both ecosystems have reached recovery goals in terms of populations. SJ 6 saw support from Republicans and some Senate Democrats.
Once in the House, Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, carried a sweeping amendment on the floor. The resolution calls for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to declare the entire state a “distinct population segment” for grizzly bears. In the context of the ESA, a distinct population segment was used to divide various bear populations for the now-reversed Greater Yellowstone delisting.
The amended resolution further requests that the grizzly stronghold of the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, which includes areas such as Glacier National Park and the Bob Marshall Wilderness, be considered linked with the struggling populations in the Cabinet-Yaak and Selkirk into Idaho as well as bears supplementing genes from Canada.
The resolution does not state how to rectify the Bitterroot, which does not currently hold bears but has been the subject of some transplant discussion.
The resolution goes on to state that delays in the federal delisting process have caused waning tolerance by Montanans adversely impacted by the bears.
Finally, as part of the efforts to delist grizzlies, the resolution calls on Montana’s congressional delegation to pass legislation exempting the delisting from judicial review.
Late last month, Montana Sen. Steve Daines along with Republicans in Idaho and Wyoming introduced legislation that would delist bears in the Greater Yellowstone.
Fielder, who is a retired wildlife biologist, said in support of the amendment that he believed enough genetic exchange was occurring in the northern part of the state to justify delisting, and that he did not believe judges are qualified to be making wildlife management decisions.
Rep. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula, said that while he believed most lawmakers in Montana agreed that the bears should be delisted, much of the science holding up delisting points to lack of connectivity as a major issue between bears in the north and the Greater Yellowstone area.
The resolution passed the House on a vote of 68-32.
Once in the Senate, Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, said he understood the frustration, but defining things such as distinct population segments should be based on science, not declared in a resolution.
Gillespie noted that the amendment “might make it a little bit heavier lift,” but that it could still encourage federal officials to act on delisting.
The resolution passed the Senate on a party-line vote of 31-19.
