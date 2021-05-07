 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana governor signs bill targeting transgender athletes
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Montana governor signs bill targeting transgender athletes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HELENA — Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill Friday banning transgender athletes from participating in school and university sports according to the gender with which they identify, making Montana the latest of several Republican-controlled states to approve such measures this year.

Supporters of the bill have said it will ensure the playing field in girls' sports remains fair. Opponents say it further harms already marginalized transgender youth. They have also raised concern over statements by the NCAA indicating the organization could revoke the opportunity to host championship events in states where such laws have been enacted.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Butte firefighters responded to a blaze at the historic M&M Bar and Cafe in Uptown on Friday morning at 3 a.m. Flames were 12 feet high and the firefighters worked for hours to put out the blaze.

Lawmakers in more than 20 states have considered such bans, and they've become law in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and West Virginia. Idaho's law was blocked by a court ruling last year.

The state's Republican-controlled Legislature approved the measure last month, after it was amended to become void if the federal government withholds education funding from the state over gender discrimination and an appeal by the state fails.

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order banning discrimination based on gender, raising concern among officials in the Montana university system that $350 million in education funding could be on the line if the measure is signed into law.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Economy rebuild is 'a marathon', not sprint

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News