Montana governor: People returning from international travel should self-quarantine

'This is likely to continue'

Lori Christenson, the public information officer with the Gallatin City-County Health Department, said Thursday that her county, which has four cases of COVID-19, is discussing its capacity to handle people coming back from spring break.

"That's something that we're talking about on a daily basis," Christenson said Thursday. "I think we realize as a community as well as a community of responders that this is likely to continue for quite some time. ... We are prepared and know very well that there are individuals coming back from spring break, and we are expanding capacity to make sure that we can respond effectively and efficiently."

Christenson said expanding capacity can mean bringing in volunteers and that there are organizations keeping track of individuals who want to volunteer, as well as hiring additional staff.

The advice from Bullock on Thursday follows an advisory form the U.S. State Department telling U.S. citizens abroad to return home unless they had planned to stay in the country they were visiting for an indefinite period. The advisory also encouraged avoiding international travel.

Similarly, the State Department recommended travelers defer all cruises and anyone who has taken a cruise self-quarantine for 14 days following the trip.