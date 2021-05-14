Montana gov signs major increase to school tax credit

Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed a major increase in school tax credits into law.

House Bill 279 from Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Joliet, increases the tax credit for donating to scholarship programs for private or public schools from $150 to $200,000. The bill also increases the cap to $2 million in 2023, with provisions to increase that by 20% in later years if donations come in at 80% or greater of the limit.

The bill passed through the Legislature largely along party lines with majority Republicans in support and minority Democrats opposed.