Montana gov signs major increase to school tax credit

Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed a major increase in school tax credits into law.
House Bill 279 from Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Joliet, increases the tax credit for donating to scholarship programs for private or public schools from $150 to $200,000. The bill also increases the cap to $2 million in 2023, with provisions to increase that by 20% in later years if donations come in at 80% or greater of the limit.
The bill passed through the Legislature largely along party lines with majority Republicans in support and minority Democrats opposed.
Republicans championed SB 279 as helping students attend private schools they otherwise couldn’t afford and benefitting public schools as well. For private schools, funds go to scholarships that prospective students may apply for. On the public side, those claiming the tax credit can direct the money toward programs that pay for innovative educational programs, such as transformational learning, support for those with disabilities, work-based learning partnerships and more.
A spokesperson for Gianforte said the governor signed the bill to ensure kids had access to the best education available to them.
Democrats criticized the bill as favoring private schools with tax credits largely benefiting the ultra-wealthy who could claim a credit of $200,000 that’s matched by the state.
The bill expands on a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found that rules written by the Montana Department of Revenue to a state scholarship program could not disqualify religious schools.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.