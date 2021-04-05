Montana Gov. Gianforte tests positive for COVID-19

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to a release from his office.

The Republican governor who took office in January had mild symptoms Sunday and was tested Monday in Gallatin County. He received the positive result later in the day.

Gianforte, 59, will quarantine for 10 days, following his doctor's and public health guidance, according to the release. He will work from his home in Bozeman during that time, the release said.

The governor notified all of his close contacts, the release said, though it did not specify how many people that included.

In an email late Monday, a spokesperson said the last public events Gianforte held were Thursday evening.

"He has been in close contact with one staff member, a member of his protective detail, family members, and friends who he had dinner with," Brooke Stroyke wrote in an email.

Gianforte also attended Easter service at his church before he had symptoms, Stroyke said, "and had no close contacts there aside from members of his family."

