Montana GOP leaders seek info on creation of special election panel

The top two Republicans in the Montana Legislature on Tuesday asked the state's Legislative Services Division to look into the feasibility of creating a special panel to probe the state’s election processes, while holding off on saying whether they’ll ultimately support the proposal from their caucuses.

They also raised the possibility of a special session to address election issues, requesting an estimate of how much that would cost.

Last week, all but a dozen of the state’s 98 GOP legislators signed onto a letter to House Speaker Wylie Galt and Senate President Mark Blasdel, asking them to form a special committee to investigate Montana’s election security. Democrats panned the proposal, with Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour calling it “a political stunt.”

In a letter sent to state lawmakers Tuesday, the two leaders said they are awaiting word from Legislative Services Division on what procedure would have to be followed to create a special committee during the interim.