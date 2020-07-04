Montana GOP candidates quarantine after Trump Jr. event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, a Republican running for Montana governor this year, is self-quarantining and will be tested for the coronavirus after Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump, Jr., tested positive for the virus several days after attending a campaign event in Big Sky that Gianforte did not attend but his wife and his running mate did.

Gianforte was in Washington, D.C., during the event with Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, according to a campaign spokesman. The campaign said Saturday it will suspend in-person campaign events pending test results.

Gianforte’s running mate, Great Falls lawyer and University of Montana adjunct law professor Kristen Juras, was at the event along with Gianforte’s wife, Susan. Both will also self-quarantine and be tested. Other GOP candidates also attended.

“Since learning of their potential exposure, Greg, Susan, and Kristen have adhered to recommended guidelines,” a campaign spokesman said Saturday. “Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of others, they will self-quarantine, be tested for COVID-19, and suspend in-person campaign events pending test results.”