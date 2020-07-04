Montana GOP candidates Gianforte, Rosendale quarantine after Trump Jr. event

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and state Auditor Matt Rosendale, candidates for Montana governor and Congress, respectively, are self-quarantining after Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for the coronavirus several days after she and Trump Jr. attended a campaign event at Big Sky.
Gianforte did not attend the Tuesday event at Big Sky, but his wife Susan and running mate Kristen Juras were there, as were Rosendale and his wife Jean, and other GOP candidates. Gianforte was in Washington, D.C., during the event with Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, according to a Gianforte campaign spokesman. The campaign said Saturday it will suspend in-person campaign events pending test results. Rosendale's in-person events also have been suspended, according a post on his campaign's the Facebook page.
"Immediately upon learning of their potential exposure both Matt and Jean self isolated and are awaiting their results," it said. Neither is experiencing symptoms, it said.
Juras, a Great Falls lawyer and University of Montana adjunct law professor, and Susan Gianforte will also self-quarantine and be tested.
“Since learning of their potential exposure, Greg, Susan, and Kristen have adhered to recommended guidelines,” a campaign spokesman said Saturday. “Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of others, they will self-quarantine, be tested for COVID-19, and suspend in-person campaign events pending test results.”
A photo posted to Juras’ candidate Facebook page shows the lieutenant governor candidate and Susan Gianforte posing with Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle. The the event was outdoors and no one was wearing a mask in the photo.
Montana is in the second phase of a gradual reopening that recommends no gatherings larger than 50, and wearing a cloth face covering when social distancing is not possible, though coverings are not required. It's unclear how many attended the event.
Republican state auditor candidate Troy Downing, who lives in Bozeman, was also at the event. His campaign said Saturday that Downing went to a reception prior to the dinner.
“At no time was Troy or campaign staff in close proximity to Ms. Guilfoyle. Out of an abundance of caution, Troy Downing will be tested as soon as possible and will avoid personal contact and all public functions until a negative test result can be confirmed,” the campaign said.
Lee Newspapers has reached out to other candidates at the event.
Montana reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday and there are 466 active cases statewide.
