Montana GOP candidates Gianforte, Rosendale quarantine after Trump Jr. event

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and state Auditor Matt Rosendale, candidates for Montana governor and Congress, respectively, are self-quarantining after Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for the coronavirus several days after she and Trump Jr. attended a campaign event at Big Sky.

Gianforte did not attend the Tuesday event at Big Sky, but his wife Susan and running mate Kristen Juras were there, as were Rosendale and his wife Jean, and other GOP candidates. Gianforte was in Washington, D.C., during the event with Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, according to a Gianforte campaign spokesman. The campaign said Saturday it will suspend in-person campaign events pending test results. Rosendale's in-person events also have been suspended, according a post on his campaign's the Facebook page.

"Immediately upon learning of their potential exposure both Matt and Jean self isolated and are awaiting their results," it said. Neither is experiencing symptoms, it said.

Juras, a Great Falls lawyer and University of Montana adjunct law professor, and Susan Gianforte will also self-quarantine and be tested.