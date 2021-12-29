Montana forestry programs double acreage in 2021

State forest programs managed 25,000 acres this year, more than double 2020, the governor’s office announced Wednesday.

Gov. Greg Gianforte and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Director Amanda Kaster announced the 25,000-acre target this spring, citing a goal to increase the pace and scale of its timber and fuels reduction programs. The figure tops the 11,000 acres in 2020 and reflects acres “under management” to include forestry projects that are ongoing, recently completed or under contract. The acreage is a combination of state land timber sales, cross-boundary work that includes private lands, grants to private landowners and cooperative agreements with federal agencies under a program called “Good Neighbor Authority” or GNA.

“We set an ambitious forestry target for the year to match the urgency of the forest health crisis we face. Thanks to the leadership of Director Kaster and the hard work of the DNRC team, we were able to reach it and more than double the number of acres treated by the state this year,” Gianforte said in a statement. “Forest health issues jeopardize our communities, infrastructure, jobs, and way of life, and we’ll continue to address them with the urgency they require.”

The governor and DNRC staff toured the 640-acre Brooklyn Bridge Timber Sale south of Helena on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest in May. Under GNA, the Forest Service performed environmental planning and laid out Brooklyn Bridge. DNRC then took over advertising and administering the timber sale, which includes burning slash piles and post-project surveys.

Brooklyn Bridge is, in part, about creating a fire break for firefighters for the nearby community of Unionville and even the southern end of Helena.

“This partnership is critical for improving forest conditions and improving the odds of our fire responders,” Bill Avey, Helena-Lewis and Clark Forest supervisor, said at the time.

Gianforte said during the tour that he was pleased with GNA as a “tool in the toolbox” that was important to reaching the 25,000-acre goal.

Earlier this year Montana also updated its forest action plan, which DNRC uses to prioritize and then fund many of its projects, particularly across landownerships.

DNRC has identified approximately 9 million acres as having “elevated wildfire risk and degraded forest health,” Kaster said in a statement.

“Active forest management remains a top priority for the DNRC and our partners. We look forward to continuing this important work statewide,” she said.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

