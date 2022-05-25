Montana firefighters see slow spring as summer approaches

Montana’s wildland firefighters have seen a slower spring season compared to last year, but a persistent drought has forecasters looking to June for a better indication about how this summer’s fire season may play out especially in late summer.

The Montana Environmental Quality Council, an interim legislative committee, received an update on Montana’s wildfire season and water supply Wednesday. Officials with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the National Weather Service said a mostly cool and wet spring has helped even though much of the state saw a lackluster winter. But long-term forecasts favor a hotter and drier period in July and August.

So far this year, Montana has had 330 fires burning nearly 4,000 acres. That is far below the 650 fires burning 35,000 acres by this point last year.

“We are hoping to see in June some much needed moisture, but just a reminder for the committee that even if we get this moisture in June, and conditions are known to change rapidly, those fuels can cure, we can still be facing really high fire conditions,” Sonya Germann, DNRC Forestry Division administrator said.

Despite challenges both in Montana and nationally hiring firefighters, Germann says DNRC is nearing full capacity on temporary hires. The state agency has hired 110 of 120 temporary, 3-month firefighting positions out of 120 open. But, that hiring comes with the caveat that many have lower qualifications and the agency is low on hiring qualified engine bosses. Fully staffing incident management teams which take over complex fires has also been a challenge, she said.

Arin Peters, senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls, noted that central and northcentral Montana continues to see the driest conditions in the state.

Peters also noted that many of Montana’s streams are experiencing very low flows right now. That is in part due to the cool April meaning spring runoff hasn’t started.

“But what we’re also seeing here is the effects of last year’s drought. The hydrologic impacts really tend to lag the agricultural and meteorological impacts of drought, so what we’re really seeing now is a result of that dry summer we had last year and the heat.”

The Pacific Ocean saw its second winter in a row of cooler ocean surface temperatures, commonly called La Nina. Forecasters predicted that could lead to a wetter and cooler winter, but that largely did not bear out. Peter’s noted that a third consecutive La Nina is forecasted for this winter, a very rare occurrence that he hopes will mean more moisture.

Peters also looked to put some context to Montana’s mountain snowpack report. Maps that detail snowpack across large basins are recording some well above for late May, but much of the state’s mountains never reached their normal peak snowpack, he said, noting that cooler and wetter conditions have kept those percentages above the curve.

“The key is the overall water supply for this system is lower than it should be,” he said.

The longer term weather outlooks do not necessarily bode well, Peters said, but noted that forecasts become less precise the longer out they predict. Trends suggest warmer than average temperatures and below average precipitation for the state through August, although those trends are less pronounced in June. Next month is closer to an equal chance for normal, below, or above temperatures and precipitation he said.

“We’re hoping to continue to see precipitation like the last six weeks into June,” he said. “That’ll really help things as we go into July

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.