Montana fire season predicted to be bad, but not as bad as last year

With an acknowledgment that Montana no longer has a “wildfire season,” so much as a “wildfire year,” state and federal officials were told to expect higher-than-average fire activity over the next four months, though conditions aren’t expected to be as bad as 2021.

Generally, the state is again predicted to be warmer and drier, though not as severe as last year, said Steve Ippoliti, a forecaster with Northern Rockies Coordinating Council Predictive Services.

Ippoliti and others briefed Gov. Greg Gianforte on Monday about the upcoming risks facing Montana from wildfire.

The last two months of cooler, wetter weather has helped the state catch up a bit on drought and snowpack. Thanks to recent precipitation, snow-water equivalents in the northwestern part of the state now look stronger than average, and even parts of southwestern Montana have made up significant ground.

However, the eastern side of the state will still most likely be hammered by drought, creating a strong risk for fires, Ippoliti said.

One of the major factors setting the stage for the next four months is if Montana sees an El Nino or La Nina weather pattern. If La Nina prevails, which is what models slightly favor, Ippoliti said that would mean a drier and warmer summer. How the weather turns out over the next several weeks will also determine snow-water equivalents going into the hotter months, Ippoliti said.

“Given where we are today, it’s marginally better than last year, but you’re still predicting an above-average year,” Gianforte summarized. Ippoliti said that was correct.

While the governor received the briefing before the start of what was traditionally fire season, the experts gathered Monday agreed that thinking of wildfire as something that occurs between June and September is not correct.

“We learned many valuable lessons from the 2021 fire season, one of them being we no longer think of wildfire in terms of a season,” Gianforte said. “Wildfire poses a threat to our communities year-round.”

Gianforte pointed to one of the most destructive fires last year happening in December. Started by a downed powerline, the West Wind fire devastated the town of Denton. Fueled by dry conditions and high winds, the fire burned 25 homes, 18 secondary structures and six commercial buildings, according to the state Department of Natural Resources County Assist Team.

In an acknowledgment of wildfire being a continuous presence in the state, fire officials encouraged preparedness and prevention. About 80% of fires in Montana are human-caused.

“While we can’t control the weather, we can control what we do,” Gianforte said, signing a declaration establishing May as Wildfire Awareness Month and calling on visitors and residents to do what they can to prevent fires.

Climate change has fueled more-intense fire seasons in Montana, in part because of drought. A 2016 report from the EPA found the state warmed about 2 degrees over the last century, leading to rising temperatures and drought that killed trees by drying out soil, which increased the risk of fires. On May 1, the National Interagency Fire Center issued its outlook for the summer. The report noted year-to-date acres burned across the country is 70% above the 10-year average.

Ippoliti also noted that the rest of the West is expecting a significant fire season, which will matter in Montana because of smoke blowing here and an increased demand on resources to fight fires.

Gianforte pointed to increasing the minimum base pay for firefighters in Montana as one of the ways the state has tried to make hiring wildland firefighters less challenging.

“The pay increase will help us support, recruit and retain highly qualified firefighters,” Gianforte said.

Sonya Germann, the administrator of the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation's Forestry Division, said longer and more intense fire seasons across the West have created a resource scarcity problem.

The pay boost, Germann said, has helped the agency recruit this year. “Everyone is struggling to fill firefighting positions, but this is hopefully going to give us the best shot at hiring some of these individuals,” Germann said.

Matt Hall, fire protection bureau chief with DNRC, said his agency is hiring its workforce now and expects to be fully staffed by the second week of June. As fire years become longer and more intense, Hall said the demand on firefighters has hit record levels. Last year, the agency spent 50 days at the two highest preparedness levels and had a record number of days doing 24-hour staffing.

Bryce Rogers, the regional fire management officer for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, said his agency has about 59% of positions vacant, and while there are quite a few firefighters signing up for seasonal jobs, it’s still a challenge. Other agencies said they've moved once-seasonal positions to be year-round jobs.

In the briefing, Gianforte focused on managing forests through logging projects and human activities to help prevent fire starts. About 80% of fires in Montana are human-caused. The governor also pointed to his direction for DNRC to double the number of acres of treated forest last year, bringing the total to more than 25,000 acres.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” Gianforte said. “ … Forests that are actively managed are safer for firefighters and can help prevent catastrophic loss from wildfires.”

The governor also called for more landscape-scale, long-term forest management contracts, and said the state has been leveraging Good Neighbor Authority more frequently, along with shared stewardship agreements and implementing the Montana Forest Action Plan.

“We must expand the size, scope and longevity of those agreements and we can do that by replicating projects that are successful,” Gianforte said.

Theresa Hanley, the acting state director for the Bureau of Land Management Montana/Dakotas, said her agency has already done several prescribed burns and fuels projects this year.

“We have an aggressive plan,” Hanley said, adding that the agency hopes to treat 46,000 acres in its region, mostly in Montana, this year, as funding and the weather allows. About 75% of those projects are in the urban-wildland interface, she said.

Similar to the state’s approach last year, Gianforte said Montana’s objective would be to aggressively attack every fire start.

“Our goal is to keep the fires as small as possible and to get it contained and extinguished as quickly as possible,” Gianforte said. “ … In Montana we do not and will not have a let-it-burn policy. That approach undermines the safety of our communities and threatens the health of our citizens and our forests.”

Gianforte also pushed those around the table to take the same approach. Those at the briefing generally agreed.

Leanne Marten, the Region 1 Forester with the U.S. Forest Service, said while she understood the goal in trying to put out every fire that starts as quickly as possible, it might not always be an option.

“When we have unwanted wildfires, we're going to have rapid initial attack to suppress those fires using every tool we have in our toolbox to do that, making the really tough decision sometimes on prioritization based on resource availability, weather, terrain and all of that. But definitely, for unwanted wildfires, you bet. We're going to be right there trying to do our best to keep them small and not let them grow.”

