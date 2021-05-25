Montana federal courts rescind mask mandate

Montana's U.S. District Court Chief Judge Brian Morris on Tuesday rescinded the mask mandate for the state's federal courts, considering in his order the months-long decline in COVID-19 cases and steady rise in vaccinations.

Morris' order comes a week after Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath signaled to state courts to relax their own restrictions put in place since the start of the pandemic. Both federal and state courts have continued along through the last year primarily through remote hearings, although trials were largely backed up out of concern for gathering juries.

In his order on Tuesday, Morris weighed contradicting directions from both the CDC, which recently stated fully vaccinated people can go without masks, although unvaccinated people should continue wearing masks, and the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, which urges courts not to inquire into a person's vaccination status.

Morris also noted the 25-week decline in COVID-19 cases, now tallied at less than 1,000 active cases across the state, and the 40% of the state population who have been fully vaccinated.