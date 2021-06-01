Montana employees working remotely will head back to worksites

HELENA — Montana state employees who have been working remotely because of the pandemic will begin returning to their worksites this month and Capitol Complex offices that have been closed to the public will reopen in two weeks, state officials said.

Effective June 14, state agencies will bring at least half of their employees back to their assigned state worksites. Managers will decide which employees will return during a first stage of the process, according to a memo issued by the Department of Administration last Friday.

State employees are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and face coverings won't be required for most employees under the state's guidelines.

But masks may be required for employees working in facilities that open 24 hours a day — such as prisons, nursing homes or the state psychiatric hospital. Masks may also be mandatory for state workers who have close contact with citizens, such as social workers and probation and parole officers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still recommending social distancing for unvaccinated people, the memo said.

"Throughout all stages of returning to state worksites, agency managers and employees should cooperatively address individual situations," the memo stated.