Montana election laws probed during marathon trial's first week

Montana election officials, advocacy groups and political experts offered wide-ranging testimony during the first half of a two-week trial to determine whether GOP lawmakers ran afoul of the state constitution when they drafted new laws last year that took aim at the state's elections.

After initially keeping the focus on laws that ended voter registration on Election Day and restrict ballot-collection practices, attorneys increasingly delved into the state's controversial new voter identification laws during the latter half of the week. Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael G. Moses is overseeing the case, in which three separate challenges to a trio of election laws have been merged into a marathon trial expected to wrap up by next Friday.

Moses is overseeing the consolidated case that includes three groups of plaintiffs: the Montana Democratic Party and a former campaign staffer for the party; a coalition of tribal governments and Native American advocacy groups; and a coalition of youth organizations.

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen is the sole defendant.

Voter ID

Senate Bill 169 created the requirement for photo ID to vote in person, and specifies that only a state photo ID or driver’s license, tribal photo ID, military ID or concealed carry permit is sufficient by itself. For other types of photo ID, including those issued by high schools and colleges, voters would also need to provide an official document showing their name and address — such as a utility bill, bank statement or car registration.

Witnesses called by the plaintiffs highlighted some of the barriers certain groups face in obtaining the types of ID mandated by the new law.

Shawn Reagor, a transgender man who works for the Montana Human Rights Network, testified Friday that for the trans community, obtaining gender-affirming government ID is often “a long and difficult process."

Reagor detailed the lengthy and onerous process for transgender people to update their social security information, a prerequisite for updating a Montana driver’s license to reflect a person’s name, photo and gender marker to reflect their identity.

“Oftentimes, as soon as you think that you have everything updated, you’ll find that there is something else that needs to be updated,” he said.

In contrast, he said, the process for updating a college ID to be similarly gender-affirming “takes significantly less time” and is typically less costly. Student IDs used to be sufficient for voting in-person, but now need to be paired with another official document showing the person’s name and address.

When he was a college student living on campus, Reagor testified, he lacked many of the supplemental forms of ID that need to be paired with a college ID, including a lease agreement, paystub or a bank statement.

Defense attorney Mac Morris, during cross examination, made the point that new voters are issued a confirmation card when they register, and that is both sufficient to pair with a student ID and could be gender-affirming, as long as the person’s name is up-to-date.

The Montana Democratic Party’s data director, Jacob Hopkins, also testified Friday. He noted that utility bills, another “supplemental” document that can be paired with a student ID, wouldn’t be easily obtained for students living on campus.

During another cross-examination on Friday, a defense attorney also referenced testimony from earlier in the week from one of the plaintiff’s witnesses. The witness had testified that “it would be weird” for a college student to lack a driver’s license, and that he had a passport, bank account and other forms of ID he could have relied on to vote as a college student.

In his questioning of the Democratic Party employee, Smith also pushed Hopkins to acknowledge that SB 169’s inclusion of tribal photo ID as a primary identification “would make it easier for Native Americans to vote,” that it removed the requirement that photo ID be “current” and that the party hadn’t identified individual students who were unable to vote as a result of the new law.

Election Day registration

Hopkins also spoke to the Democratic Party’s support for Election Day registration, which he called “the failsafe” to allow people to vote if they’d missed earlier opportunities in the election cycle. Echoing testimony from other witnesses called by the plaintiffs, he noted that Election Day is “by far” the most popular day of the year for voters to register.

Jacobsen’s attorneys, meanwhile, underscored the plaintiffs’ difficulty in proving that someone had been denied the right to vote because they weren’t registered on Election Day after HB 176 went into effect. They also referred to claims from some election officials — including some who may testify next week — who advocated for the law as a way to counter long lines and heavy workloads on the busiest day on the election calendar.

During his lengthy testimony on Thursday, Missoula County Election Administrator Bradley Seaman countered that any added responsibilities on Election Day were outweighed by the additional opportunity for people to participate in the democratic process.

“More voters use more resources,” Seaman said. “That’s our job. Our job is to be there to serve voters, and so we are ready to staff resources and provide them.”

Third-party ballot collection

The lawsuit also challenges House Bill 530, which prohibits third parties from collecting and turning in voters’ ballots for them if they receive a “pecuniary benefit” for doing so. The cases initially brought by the Democrats and the Native American groups argue it’s simply a recycled version of the ill-fated Ballot Interference Prevention Act, which was struck down as unconstitutional in 2020.

Western Native Voice, one of the plaintiffs in the latter case, has used the service extensively on Montana’s reservations, where it argues the new law will disproportionately impact those voters. Plaintiffs’ witnesses during the first week, including WNV executive director Ronnie Jo Horse, cited higher rates of poverty among Native Americans living on reservations, along with longer distances to post offices and election offices, as among the reasons ballot collection is especially important to the state’s Native voters.

Testifying on behalf of the Blackfeet Tribe, managing attorney Dawn Grey described extensive poverty within the reservation. Access to reliable transportation is “very limited,” she said, offering limited options to navigate long distances to locations where voter or ID services are offered. And general elections take place in early November, which could be dicey in a corner of the state known for its extreme weather events, she said.

“You never know when squalls and blizzards will happen in that area,” she said, describing the wind at times as “hurricane weather.”

Jacobsen’s attorneys framed third-party ballot collection as an unreliable service prone to potential manipulation, citing a high-profile ballot-tampering case in North Carolina in 2018.

On Friday, Smith also offered up a 2016 Helena Independent Record story that reported voters in Missoula County and elsewhere in the state “feeling unsettled” by interactions with people offering to collect their ballots, to the point of reporting incidents to election officials or the police.

But Democrats, who have also used the practice to turn out votes, pointed to the security protocols, trainings and “ballot collection pledge” required of anyone allowed to collect ballots on the party’s behalf.

“Voters having the right to cast their ballots without intimidation is a sacrosanct activity that forms the basis of our democracy, and it’s a value that we take very seriously,” Hopkins, with the Democratic Party, testified.

The defense has repeatedly pointed to the fact that HB 530 calls for rulemaking and is not currently in effect. But Hopkins noted the party believes the law’s language would prevent it from ballot collection and helping voters request absentee ballots.

Judge Moses indicated the trial could continue into the next weekend, if needed, although attorneys for the two sides indicated they expect to finish questioning witnesses by Thursday or Friday.