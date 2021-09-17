Montana education board member calls 1619 Project 'untrue history'

Member Jane Lee Hamman did not say during the Thursday meeting which parts of the 1619 Project she found were “untrue history.” She did not return a call for further comment Friday afternoon. Knudsen's opinion cites a letter to the editor sent to the New York Times from a group of historians critiquing the project.

Teachers around the country across grade levels have used the 1619 Project in various capacities for education of students and some organizations have developed guides to use the materials in schools.

Hamman, who was appointed to the Board of Public Education by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, referenced the attorney general’s opinion and said national social studies curriculum has “adopted the 1619 Project.” Documents from the U.S. Department of Education explain "while there is no national curriculum in the U.S., states, school districts and national associations do require or recommend that certain standards be used to guide school instruction."