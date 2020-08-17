Montana drops proposed flavored vapes ban

The state health department is abandoning a proposed rule that would have banned the sale of flavored vaping products in Montana.
The contentious rule was supported by health care advocates and others who cited studies showing that flavored vaping products enticed young adults and led to a lifetime of tobacco use. Vape shop owners opposed the rule, saying that it would harm their business.
The move came Friday, a day after a legislative interim committee issued a poll to the full Legislature asking them to weigh in on whether the proposed rule from the Department of Public Heath and Human Services followed legislative intent.
In October 2019, Gov. Steve Bullock told the health department to implement emergency rules to temporarily ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes. Bullock cited the "alarming rate" of vaping among young adults and a national outbreak of lung injury and death associated with vaping.
In September and October of that year, Montana reported its first vaping-related illnesses and the death of a teen tied to vaping.
The temporary rule was challenged in court, where it was upheld by a Ravalli County judge.
After the temporary rule expired, the health department proposed an administrative rule that would have created a permanent ban.
Earlier this year, a state legislative interim committee that does not have oversight powers over health department rules voted to make a formal objection to the proposed ban. However, the health-focused committee that actually had the power to object did not.
But 20 lawmakers wrote to the health committee asking for a poll of lawmakers, which was to be sent out soon. Polls cannot stop proposed rules from being adopted, but could be used in court challenges.
In a press release Friday announcing it was dropping the proposed rule, the health department said "it is apparent that more education and collaboration is necessary."
“The anticipated polling of the legislature revealed that additional education and collaboration is necessary to protect Montana’s next generation, in spite of the latest study which came out this week showing that teens and young adults who vape are five times more likely to become infected with coronavirus than those who don’t," said director Sheila Hogan. "DPHHS will continue to work with partners, including the legislature, to protect the health of Montana’s greatest asset – its kids.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.