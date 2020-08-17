Montana drops proposed flavored vapes ban

But 20 lawmakers wrote to the health committee asking for a poll of lawmakers, which was to be sent out soon. Polls cannot stop proposed rules from being adopted, but could be used in court challenges.

In a press release Friday announcing it was dropping the proposed rule, the health department said "it is apparent that more education and collaboration is necessary."

“The anticipated polling of the legislature revealed that additional education and collaboration is necessary to protect Montana’s next generation, in spite of the latest study which came out this week showing that teens and young adults who vape are five times more likely to become infected with coronavirus than those who don’t," said director Sheila Hogan. "DPHHS will continue to work with partners, including the legislature, to protect the health of Montana’s greatest asset – its kids.”