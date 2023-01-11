Montana DOJ seeks to redefine trafficking laws

Despite a growing tally of law enforcement investigations, no one has ever been convicted under Montana's human trafficking statute.

A bill proposed to state lawmakers on Wednesday would theoretically give prosecutors a better chance to secure those convictions, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen told the House Judiciary Committee. Knudsen, former Republican Speaker of House, said the measure is one of his top legislative priorities this session.

"We really haven't attacked the demand side of what is ultimately an economic problem," Knudsen said. "These traffickers would not be in Montana trying to do business if there were not a demand for human trafficking victims."

House Bill 112 is carried by freshman Rep. Jodee Etchart, a Republican from Billings.

The state Legislature passed human trafficking bills in 2017 and 2019, but those violations have been difficult to prove in court, Etchart said. If the case isn't picked up by federal prosecutors, as is often the case when the investigation spans state lines, county attorneys must instead fallen back on the promotion of prostitution statute, she said.

"The promotion of prostitution statute is easier to prove and carries a higher penalty" than the state's current trafficking statutes, Etchart said. "We can do better."

Selene Koepke, an assistant attorney general with the state prosecution bureau, said local prosecutors have issued more referrals for human trafficking in recent years, and have sought some guidance under the current statute's ambiguities.

The bill reorganizes the offenses in the human trafficking statute into distinct categories: labor trafficking; child sex trafficking; sex trafficking; and aggravated sex trafficking, in which someone coerces or deceives someone into sex trafficking. A child sex trafficking conviction would carry a mandatory 100-year prison sentence.

It would also state clearly in law that someone could not use a defense in court that the child victim consented to the sexual activity, or that the defendant believed the minor was an adult.

Knudsen said the department's human trafficking investigations have increased 871% since 2015.

"Does this mean we have more human trafficking happening in Montana now? I actually don't believe so," he told the committee. "I think this is a crime that's always been here, we just didn't know what it was and frankly we were a little scared to talk about it."

He said DOJ agents have been able to track online activity related to human trafficking that tend to follow large events in Montana. Sometimes that can be sports events, he said. That online activity has also come to Helena around the time thousands gather here for the legislative session, Knudsen said.

Soliciting sexual trafficking victims is a misdemeanor for the first four convictions, Knudsen said. HB 112 would make that offense a felony, and raise the potential prison time associated with different forms of trafficking.

The proposal saw the support of several law enforcement groups, as well as union representatives who said human trafficking hurts their ability to compete with employers who use trafficked labor workers.

"When we go into a work setting and you have a contractor that's not paying the full freight, not paying taxes, trafficking folks, then it knocks our local competitors out," Mario Martinez, with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters. "We are seeing that in Montana quite a bit."

The House Judiciary Committee did not vote on the bill Wednesday.