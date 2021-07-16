Montana DOJ proposes sexual assault kit tracking improvements

The Montana Department of Justice is proposing several rule changes to better track sexual assault kits.

The open public comment period on the changes closes July 23 at 5 p.m. The changes largely issue timeframes in which healthcare facilities, law enforcement and crime laboratories are required to update a sexual assault kit's status in the state's tracking system, which went live in 2019. Through the system, survivors would be able to track their kit status with a 6-digit code as it moves through the criminal justice process.

Kayla Bragg, the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative coordinator for the Montana Department of Justice, said Friday the rule changes further clarify the process that began in 2019.

"It's all coming together to make a uniform system that works well in the criminal justice process and providing that accountability on tracking kits from the medical facility to the law enforcement agency and through the entire system."