Montana DOJ leads 18 states in support of overturning bump stock ban

The brief argues the ATF relied on irrelevant civil case law that does not apply to the National Firearms Act of 1934, which includes criminal penalties related to possession of machine guns.

“Bump-stocks are accessories. They are not firearms and are not regulated by the NFA. Nor do they somehow transform standard semiautomatic firearms into machineguns under the NFA," the brief states.

In a statement, Knudsen accused the ATF of attempting to create law where none exits.

The brief further contends the ATF’s rule should be struck down because it treads on Second Amendment rights.

“Agencies’ sweeping statutory re-interpretations should always arouse judicial suspicion, but capricious course changes that criminalize previously lawful and constitutionally protected behavior should have to endure the cold light of judicial scrutiny,” the brief states.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an appeal of the federal bump stock ban. The court did not comment on its reason for declining the review a lower-court decision that upheld the ban, the Associated Press reported.