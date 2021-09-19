Montana doesn't always draw a straight line from groups to their lobbying

“When we supplement our resources by bringing on subcontractors, they’re being paid by our firm, and that’s the only opportunity for the appropriate reporting and disclosure,” Luther said.

That also appeared to be the case with another local lobbyist, Jon Metropoulos, who spent $30,000 to hire an outside lobbyist to support narrowly tailored legislation that sought to repeal new selenium standards in Lake Koocanusa during the session. The series of payments from his firm mirror the $30,000 paid to him by Canadian mining company Teck Resources, which was arguably the main stakeholder with an interest in repealing the water quality standards.

Metropoulos declined to comment when reached by phone. The lobbyist he hired, Darryl James, said only that he was contracted to work on the issue, but was unaware of any further arrangement with another principal.

But those reported expenses, from one lobbyist to another, make it harder to tell whether a different company or group was ultimately behind the lobbying effort.

Deloitte Consulting, a firm with offices across the country, paid a local lobbyist $12,000 during the session to influence the Legislature’s main spending bill and another bill dealing with long-term technology appropriations.