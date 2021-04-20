Montana Dems file challenge to new voting laws

The Secretary of State’s office did not immediately respond to a phone message and email requesting comment.

The Montana Democratic Party accuses the Republican-controlled Legislature of passing laws that would disproportionately burden the ability of students, the elderly, people with disabilities and Native Americans to vote. The complaint alleges the laws violate the state Constitution’s guarantees of equal protection and the right to vote, while discriminating against certain Montanans based on age.

Republicans, who have largely supported both measures, have argued the changes in law will strengthen “election integrity” in Montana, while generally avoiding any specific references to election fraud.

“Montana sets the standard for elections across the country, however, there is always room for improvement, and voter ID and voter registration deadlines are best practices in protecting the integrity of elections,” Jacobsen stated in a Monday press release announcing the signing of the two bills.

The policy allowing people to register and vote on Election Day, often referred to as “same-day registration,” has been in place since 2005, the lawsuit notes, after passing the Legislature with broad, bipartisan support. HB 176 requires voters to be registered by noon on the Monday before Election Day.