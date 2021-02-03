Montana Democrats touts bills to expand rural broadband

Montana Democrats on Wednesday announced a legislative package pushing development of rural broadband in the state.

Democrats, who hold minorities in both the Montana House and Senate, said on a media call they will be introducing multiple broadband bills aimed at planning, eliminating barriers and targeting investment.

“The internet and broadband affects every part of our lives, especially our ability to participate in job creation and education, and civic engagement in society in general,” said Rep. Tyson Running Wolf of Browning. “There are too many places in our great state where broadband is not available, adding to our digital divide.”

While urban areas typically have nearly universal broadband coverage, nationally rural areas only see about 65% coverage and tribal communities trend even lower, he said.

Democratic bills were still in the drafting stages and expected to be introduced in the coming weeks.

Rep. Katie Sullivan of Missoula is bringing a bill that would create a state broadband manager or advisory board within the executive branch. The manager or board would be tasked with planning and executing long-range plans for broadband infrastructure. Such entities exist in other states that have successfully tackled rural broadband challenges, she said.