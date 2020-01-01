{{featured_button_text}}
Sandi Luckey
Montana Democratic Party

Sandi Luckey, a labor organizer who served as treasurer for the Montana Democratic Party, took over as executive director of the state party Wednesday.

Luckey replaces Monica Lindeen, who announced in October she was stepping down after 10 ½ months on the job. Lindeen said she departed because she was ready to move on to the "next chapter" of her life.

Luckey was the president of the Big Sky Labor Council for a decade. In addition to being treasurer of the state party, she was chair of the Lewis and Clark County Democratic Party.

In a press release Wednesday, state party Chairwoman Robyn Driscoll praised the selection of Luckey, a decision that was voted on by the Montana Democratic Party's full executive board.

“Sandi is committed to our mission of electing Democrats who will promote policies that improve the lives of all Montanans,” Driscoll said. 

Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock in a press release said Luckey would be a"steady hand" as the 2020 elections loom, adding  " ... there's a ton at stake."

This year will be an intense one for elections in Montana. After 16 years of Democratic control, the governor's office is open because Bullock is termed out from running again. The other four elected statewide offices are also up for election, and in only one is the Republican office-holder seeking re-election. That's the Office of Public Instruction race with Elsie Arntzen running for a second term. The secretary of state job will be open as Corey Stapleton is running for U.S. House. So is state Auditor Matt Rosendale. Attorney General Tim Fox is termed out and has launched a bid for governor

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, also a Democrat, also emphasized the role Luckey will play this year.

“I look forward to Sandi taking the reins of the Montana Democratic Party as we head into this important election year,” Tester said in a press release.

Luckey and her daughter live in East Helena.

