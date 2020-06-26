Montana delegation responds to ACA brief

“Medicaid expansion provides a safety net for people that can’t take care of themselves,” Gianforte said in May. “My primary concern with the program is that if we allow everyone to climb on the safety net and it collapses under the weight, it won’t be there for the people that really need it."

A spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said Friday the senator "supports whatever mechanism will protect Montanans from this failed law, lower health care costs, protect those with preexisting conditions and expand access to health care for Montanans."

The spokesperson also said Daines, who is up for re-election this year, wants to see the ACA "repealed and replaced," and that the senator "will continue working to ensure those with preexisting conditions are protected and that all Americans have access to care during COVID."

Republicans have worked to do away with the ACA since its passage and that message was a major part of President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign. Since his election, however, the party has fallen short of accomplishing that, even when they held both the House and Senate.

Sen. Jon Tester, the lone Democrat in Montana's delegation, ripped the administration's brief in a statement Friday.