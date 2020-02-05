Montana delegation reacts to acquittal vote

Montana's U.S. senators split Wednesday on their votes to remove President Donald Trump from office, with Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester moving to remove the president from office on both of the impeachment articles while Republican Sen. Steve Daines helped keep Trump in office.

Neither of the votes came as a a surprise, as both senators made clear their intentions in speeches Tuesday on the Senate floor. The senators also voted with the majority of their parties — all Democrats voted for removal and they were joined by Republican U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, of Utah, on the abuse of power charge.

The final vote on the article related to abuse of power was 52 to 48; and the count on the obstruction charge was 53 to 47.

Tester said in a statement Tuesday he made his decision based on what was presented at the trial.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}