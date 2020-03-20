Montana COVID-19 total at 21; gov shuts some biz

On Friday Montana Gov. Steve Bullock ordered the statewide closure of businesses where people congregate, in a move to slow the spread of the coronavirus, while later in the day the state added five new cases, all in counties the virus hadn't reached yet.

The closure order affects places like bars, coffee shops, gyms, theaters and more. Restaurants can remain open, but are only allowed to offer takeout or delivery options. Bullock's executive order follows similar steps taken by most of the state's largest counties, as well as smaller ones, though there were notable holdouts like Cascade County.

"it really is up to all of us to prevent the spread of this virus and the sacrifices that we make now will help mitigate future action required to keep as many people safe as possible," Bullock said Friday in a call with reporters.

The new cases announced Friday included two people in Lewis and Clark County. One was a man in his 30s, while the other was a teenage boy. The county said the man in his 30s had traveled domestically, while teenager's case does not appear to be related to travel. Both are isolated and recovering at home.