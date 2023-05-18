The state of Montana cannot enforce a newly created ban on the only abortion procedure used in the state after 15 weeks’ gestational age, following an order from a district court judge Thursday.

Helena Judge Mike Menahan said in his ruling that Planned Parenthood of Montana, which brought the lawsuit, has shown that “immediate and irreparable harm” was presented by the instant effective date of the new law.

House Bill 721 was signed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte on Tuesday and later that day Planned Parenthood renewed a lawsuit it had brought to block the policy. The organization had initially filed the challenge when the bill was passed by GOP lawmakers, but a judge deemed that legal action premature.

The now-stalled law would have banned the most commonly used abortion procedure in the second trimester, known as dilation and evacuation or curettage. Planned Parenthood of Montana said the procedure is the only one used to terminate a pregnancy in Montana after 15 weeks’ gestational age, meaning the new law is in effect a 15-week abortion ban for the state.

The procedure is recognized by medical professionals and organizations as the safest option to terminate pregnancies in the second trimester, and those who testified against the bill said the procedure is mostly used in the case of tragic outcomes of wanted pregnancies. Less than 6% of abortions occur in the second trimester, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Whereas plaintiffs and their patients face immediate, irreparable harm, defendants will not be harmed by the issuance of a temporary restraining order that preserves the status quo,” Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike Menahan wrote. “Finally, the public interest weighs in favor of preserving the status quo and in ensuring access to constitutionally protected health care services pending adjudication of a preliminary injunction.”

A hearing in the case is set for May 23.

Abortion is legal in Montana under the state Supreme Court’s 1999 Armstrong decision, which found the Montana Constitution’s right to privacy guarantees a person’s right to a pre-viability abortion from the qualified health care provider of their choice.

Even after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Roe decision last year and overturned the federal right to access an abortion, the procedure remained legal in Montana under the state document’s long-recognized stronger right to privacy.

In an emailed statement Thursday morning, the head of Planned Parenthood of Montana welcomed the order.

“ … As the Legislature and governor continue to enact unconstitutional laws, Planned Parenthood of Montana remains committed to challenging them in court. We’re glad the district court has once again recognized the grave harm these anti-abortion laws will have on people seeking basic health care and stepped in to grant this much-needed relief,” said President and CEO Martha Fuller. “Politics has no place in the exam room and we will not stand by as lawmakers race to take away access to abortion and strip us of our personal freedom.”

Gianforte’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment, nor did Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office. The state, and specifically the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

With GOP support, the Legislature passed a slew of abortion legislation before adjourning in early May. Another new law is also under a temporary block from the court — a ban on abortions in Montana after a presumed fetal viability at 24 weeks' gestational age. That law was also stalled by Menahan.

Gianforte has signed other several bills, including one requiring pre-authorizations for abortions covered by Medicaid and changing the definitions for abortions that are deemed medically necessary, as well as increase reporting requirements.

An administrative rule from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services that essentially is the same as that law is also under a temporary block by the courts.

Other new laws passed this session will block Medicaid from covering abortions except in cases of rape, incest or if the life of the mother is at risk; increase the licensure requirements for clinics that provide abortion care; and give health care providers the ability to deny providing care they morally disagree with.

Gianforte also signed a bill that seeks to work around the Armstrong decision by saying in state law the constitutional right to privacy does not extend to abortion. That bill came with a potential constitutional flag on it from the Legislature's legal staff.

Finally, Gianforte also signed a so-called “born alive” act similar to one defeated by voters in 2022. It requires that an infant born alive following an attempted abortion in an abortion clinic, medical facility, or other facility is entitled to the same protections under the law that would arise for any newborn infant or for any person who comes to a medical facility or other facility for screening or treatment. Opponents to that law have pointed out that it’s already illegal to harm or kill an infant.

This story will be updated.