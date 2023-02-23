Invasive species come in all shapes and sizes, affecting Montana’s ecosystems as they may outcompete native plants and wildlife.

The Montana Invasive Species Council, a governor-appointed group of scientists, resource managers and outdoor industry professionals, recently released “Montana’s Invasive Species to Watch List” ahead of National Invasive Species Week running from Feb. 20-26. The list came out of the committee following a statewide summit of experts last year.

Many states and provinces maintain a “top 10” invasive species list, said Bryce Christiaens, manager of the Missoula County Weed District and chair of the council. This is the first such list for Montana, which will be used as an educational tool for people who live, work and recreate in the state, he said.

“The list represents that broad spectrum of invasive species threats to Montana’s economy and biodiversity,” Christiaens said. “Unfortunately, they are typically introduced as a result of human actions or behavior. This list allows us to target messaging around changing behavior, and tying it to a specific species and its economic threat. It also allows us to highlight the excellent work that managers across local, state, federal and tribal jurisdictions are doing to survey, prevent, or manage those species and their threats.”

The council discussed the list at length during its meeting last December as it focused in on species that not only present threats themselves, but also highlight a category of invasives and particular ecosystem types that are impacted. The purpose of the list is not to necessarily to inform experts working on detection and prevention, but to raise awareness of both widely and some lesser-known invasive species, members said.

The recently released list includes nine species. Liz Lodman, who administers the council, said they were still considering fish species moved illegally, commonly called “bucket biology.” Some species are already in Montana, while officials are trying to prevent others.

Bullfrog

Bullfrogs are native to the central and eastern United States, but invasive in Montana. In addition to preying on native wildlife, they can carry the chytrid fungus that may infect other frogs and amphibians. A removal project is currently underway in the western part of the state.

Eastern heath snail

Found in Cascade and Judith Basin counties, the eastern heath snail feeds on and may contaminate crops as well as clog agricultural equipment.

Emerald ash borer

While not yet present in Montana, in other parts of the country the emerald ash borer has killed ash trees planted in urban areas. Officials have targeted firewood as one potential way the insect spreads. Preventing firewood importation from out of state is needed to keep from transporting the insect and other pests.

Feral swine

Where feral swine have taken hold in the U.S. and Canada they have been nothing short of destructive. Populations have exploded across the southern U.S. with extensive damage to cropland and wildlife habitat. Populations in Canada have come increasingly close to Montana’s northern border, and officials have deployed an early detection strategy to try to find them quickly.

Flowering rush

Flowering rush is a reed-like invasive plant with pink flowers that can grow up to 5 feet tall and has been detected in Flathead Lake and parts of the Clark Fork River. Invasive aquatic plants degrade habitat and may block irrigation infrastructure. Officials say cleaning watercraft and preventing aquarium and ornamental pond releases is important to preventing the spread of invasive aquatic plants.

Saltcedar

Saltcedar is a tall woody shrub found along the Missouri and Yellowstone rivers. As it infests riparian areas the plant may displace native willows and cottonwood. It comes with a host of maladies, including increased soil salinity, high water usage and in dense stands, alteration of stream channels and floodplains.

Zebra mussels

Montana responded swiftly when larvae of aquatic invasive mussels were detected in two waterbodies in 2016. And while no detections have occurred since, the risk to the state’s waterways and the potential of hundreds of millions of dollars in impacts if they invade has led to the state continuing to remain vigilant. Watercraft inspection stations, promoting clean and dry watercraft, as well as testing continues to be the focus of prevention efforts.

Ventenata

A noxious winter annual grass, ventenata is found from northwestern to south-central and southeastern Montana. As a smaller grass it can easily go undetected, but like many invasives it can degrade rangeland and pastures and decrease agricultural production.

Legislators are only considering one policy bill this session dealing with invasive species. Sen. Mark Noland’s Senate Bill 293 would allow posters on invasive species to be displayed at Montana’s rest areas, creating another tool in the state’s publicity campaign.

“I had quite the eye opener to what this potential danger could do to our state,” Noland said of his bill. “I was scared about this ... we could lose everything. So I want you to remember that, we could lose everything, so what we’re doing in this bill is we’re trying to make awareness, it’s education.”