Montana continues trend of high population growth

Despite a dip from last year, Montana’s population growth rate continues to outpace national averages as new residents move to the state.

Montana’s population expanded by nearly 17,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022, a growth rate of 1.5%. The state’s population was estimated at 1.13 million residents at the end of July, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.

Montana’s growth rate ranks sixth in the nation, behind Florida, Idaho, South Carolina, Texas and South Dakota. Kristie Wilder, a demographer with the Census Bureau’s Population Division, Population Estimates Branch, said in an email the growth is driven by migration of new residents as deaths outpaced births in the state for a second consecutive year.

“Although the state’s growth slowed slightly between 2021 and 2022, Montana remains one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, ranked sixth by percent change, at 1.5%, and ranked second in the Mountain-West region, behind Idaho,” she wrote.

By comparison, Montana’s growth grew by a slightly higher rate from 2020 to 2021 at 1.8%; the national average was historically low that year at 0.2%, Wilder said. Montana was the second-fastest-growing state that year, but she described Montana’s growth as “relatively steady” over the last two years.

“For comparison, Idaho, which grew by 3% in 2021, only saw a 1.8% increase in 2022,” Wilder said. “Overall, Montana is still growing, just slightly slower than it did last year.”

Bryce Ward, a Montana economist and consultant, noted that current growth rates far outpace anything seen in Montana since 2000. If the rates were to keep up for a decade, it would add roughly another hundred thousand residents, on top of the hundred thousand residents expected under historic rates.

“That puts a lot of pressure on this state and the questions are: can you expand capacity to absorb that kind of increase? Because if you don’t increase capacity, prices go up,” he said in an interview.

Ward has analyzed additional data providing a picture of who is moving to Montana, which is a different demographic than past population surges before the COVID-19 pandemic. Those moving here tend to have higher incomes, have more education and are more likely to work remotely, he said.

Housing prices appeared to peak in the second quarter of 2022, but demand remains high despite increasing interest rates, Ward said. Given incomes and the ability to afford mortgage payments, he questions the sustainability of the current market, saying it is not clear if there will be a bust but he sees some concerning signs.

“I don’t see how we can sustain the housing (price) increases,” he said.

Nationally, the U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million to 333.2 million people, with growth largely driven by international migration, the Associated Press reported. The annual growth rate of 0.4% is a rebound from the low of the pandemic.

Net international migration of about 1 million people grew 168% over the previous year's 376,029 international migrants, with every state gaining residents from abroad, according to the 2022 population estimates, the AP reported.

Regionally, the South gained 1.3 million residents, the largest of any region, driven by population gains in Texas and Florida. Other Southern states like North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee had among the largest growth in numbers in the U.S.

The West lost some of its luster as a magnet for domestic migration. Without international migration and a sizeable natural increase from births outpacing deaths, the West would have lost population due to domestic residents moving out of California, Oregon and Washington. In addition to Montana and Idaho, western hotspot Utah also had a smaller gain than last year, the AP reported.

Regionally, the Northeast and Midwest lost population. The Northeast lost almost 219,000 people in a trend largely driven by domestic residents moving out of New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, as well as deaths outpacing births in Pennsylvania. The Midwest also lost almost 49,000 residents, driven in part by people moving out of Illinois and deaths outpacing births in Ohio, according to the AP.