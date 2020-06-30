Montana continues trend of COVID-19 case growth

Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock has encouraged people to wear masks in public in settings that do not allow for distancing, but has not required them as some other states and areas have. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said wearing a mask can slow the spread of the virus.

While the state has not put a pause to any activities allowed under Phase 2, counties and tribal nations are allowed to enact further restrictions. Big Horn County last Friday implemented an order requiring mask use when outdoors in situations that do not allow for social distancing, with exceptions for children under the age of 2 and those with health issues. That county and the Crow Reservation have been hit hard with cases in recent weeks.